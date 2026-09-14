Best iPhone Deals: iPhone 17 Pro Drops to Rs. 69,990, Pro Max to Rs. 74,990; iPhone 18 Pre-Bookings Begin at Croma

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: Croma, India's leading omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, have announced the pre-booking for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is live. Customers can secure Apple's latest devices through a flexible pre-booking offer available nationwide across Croma stores, croma.com, the Tata Neu app, and Big Basket.

The new Pro lineup brings Apple's latest advances in performance and photography, including the powerful A20 Pro chip, Apple's in-house C2 wireless modem and a new 48MP Fusion main camera with a physical variable aperture.

Pre-bookings will be available across more than 560 Croma stores in over 200 cities, as well as on croma.com, the Tata Neu app and Big Basket. For complete pricing and availability details, customers can visit their nearest Croma store or croma.com.

Pre-Booking Details for the iPhone 18 Pro Lineup

- Customers can pre-book the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max at Croma stores for Rs. 5,000. Pre-bookings through croma.com, Tata Neu and BigBasket will require full payment

- Customer can avail an exclusive exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000 at Croma

Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods can be pre-booked at Croma stores for Rs. 2,000. Pre-bookings through croma.com, Tata Neu, and Big Basket require full payment and is going live already.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max continue to deliver value

Exclusive Offers for iPhone 17 Pro:

iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB available in stores at Rs. 69,990* and 512 GB at Rs. 88,490*. How to get this offer:

- Avail Rs. 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards

- Exchange your old iPhone15 Pro for up to Rs. 44,500 (depending on condition and model)

- Avail Rs. 12,000* exchange bonus

The phone can also be availed on croma.com at Rs. 1,26,490* (256GB) and Rs. 1,45,990* (512GB) inclusive of Rs. 4,000 bank cashback starting 15th September.

Exclusive Offers for iPhone 17 Pro Max:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB available in stores at Rs. 74,990* and 512 GB at Rs. 94,990*. How to get this offer:

- Avail Rs. 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards

- Exchange your old iPhone15 Pro Max for up to Rs. 53,000 (depending on condition and model)

- Avail Rs. 12,000* exchange bonus

The phone can also be availed on croma.com at Rs. 1,39,990* (256GB) and Rs. 1,59,990* (512GB) inclusive of Rs. 4,000 bank cashback starting 15th September.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson at Infiniti Retail Ltd. said, "A new iPhone Pro launch is always met with strong anticipation, and customers increasingly want a simple and seamless way to secure their preferred model. Through our nationwide store network and digital platforms, we are making the pre-booking journey easier, from choosing the right model to exchanging an existing device and completing the purchase. Alongside the new lineup, the continued availability of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at compelling prices allows customers to select a Pro model that best suits their priorities and budget."

For more information about the exclusive offers and to explore the full range of products, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Croma store, or shop online at Croma.com and through the Tata Neu app. With an expansive presence of 560+ stores across 200+ cities, Croma remains committed to delivering the latest technology, unmatched service, and rewarding shopping journeys to its customers.

*Disclaimer: Offers are time-bound and valid only subject to eligibility, availability, and brand guidelines. NeuCoin issuance/redemption is governed by Tata Neu's programme rules. Please check in-store or on Croma.com for the latest details.

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