Betr India Foodworks Enters India's F & B Sector to Build Largest Clean-Label Food Brand Portfolio Through Scalable Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Betr India, a new-age food and beverage company, has officially entered the Indian market with a connected ecosystem designed to rethink how modern food businesses are built and experienced.

At a time when food experiences are increasingly fragmented across sourcing, production, execution, and delivery, Betr India introduces a more structured and system-led approach, one that places operational control, consistency, and thoughtful execution at the center of its business philosophy.

Built around a connected operational ecosystem, the company enables multiple consumer brands to operate through a shared backbone while maintaining quality, control, and scalability across every touchpoint.

Clean-label food is central to Betr India's philosophy, supported by a fresh supply chain model, in-house production, carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients, and thoughtfully developed, nutritionally balanced recipes. By maintaining control over sourcing, preparation, and production, the company aims to deliver food that prioritizes ingredient integrity, consistency, and flavour across its portfolio of brands

Betr's ecosystem spans several F & B verticals, including QSR, cloud kitchens, and direct-to-consumer formats. The company has launched five distinct food concepts, each catering to a unique consumer need, while continuing to expand its broader portfolio.

The portfolio includes Project Health, a produce-led health food QSR focused on making nutritious eating more accessible; All Greens, a harvest-inspired salad brand centred around fresh, seasonal, locally sourced produce and thoughtfully crafted salads; 1000 Burgers, an exclusivity-driven gourmet burger concept built around a highly focused menu; Origin Eatery, a globally curated all-day eatery bringing together comfort-driven international flavors; and Origin Pizza, a health-first pizzeria built around thoughtfully sourced ingredients, healthier pizza bases, small-batch craftsmanship, and a fresh approach to pizza-making.

Speaking about Betr's launch and long-term vision, the founders shared, "We don't believe we are doing something radically different. We are simply building food brands the way they were always supposed to be built, with stronger systems, better control, and more intentional execution. Over time, we hope to build a food ecosystem where people can trust what they're eating, without compromising on quality."

The company has commenced operations in key Delhi-NCR markets, including Mehar Chand Market in Lodhi Colony, DLF Galleria Market, Udyog Vihar, and Malviya Nagar, and plans to continue expanding its footprint and portfolio over the coming months.

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