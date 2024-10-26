Betty Thompson Advocates Workforce Reskilling and AI Integration at SHRM India Annual Conference 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 26: Betty Thompson, Board Chair of SHRM, visited India last week to attend the highly recognised SHRM India Annual Conference (IAC) 2024. In her address to an audience of over 4,500 HR professionals, executives, and thought leaders; Thompson highlighted SHRM's critical role in advancing the Indian workforce to global standards and how reskilling, AI, and continuous learning are key to shaping the future of work.

Emphasizing the urgency for collaboration between organisations and government bodies to address skill gaps and forecast future workforce requirements, Thompson said, "We are at a crucial point where things are moving faster than ever before. The pace of AI and technological advancements means that we need to stop relying solely on traditional degrees and start focusing on real skills that meet business needs."

Thompson further underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, announcing the new alliance between SHRM and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This initiative is designed to bridge the skill gap and equip the workforce for the future. "The partnership between SHRM and the Indian government, specifically through NSDC, is a critical step toward aligning education and skills development with the actual needs of industries. By working together, we can ensure that India's future workforce is not just prepared but globally competitive," Thompson remarked.

During her visit, Thompson noted SHRM's commitment and efforts towards the HR industry. With India being the largest SHRM entity outside the United States, the country plays a significant role in the global HR landscape. She further added, "The work SHRM is doing here with the Indian government and HR community is vital. We're building strong partnerships to ensure that organizations are equipped to upskill their employees, keeping them productive and future-ready," she added.

Thompson also addressed common misconceptions about reskilling, pointing out that businesses often think they already know what they need. "The biggest misconception is that we have all the answers, but the reality is we need to forecast and prepare for how the nature of work will continue to evolve. Jobs aren't being eliminated at a massive scale; they're transforming. It's about retooling and continuous learning," she stated.

With AI as a key driver of this transformation, Thompson strongly advocated the positive impact of the technology on talent acquisition and development. "AI has the power to streamline the recruitment process by sorting through vast amounts of data and going beyond degrees to identify real skills and experiences that align with organizational goals. It also helps us identify biases in recruitment processes and creates pathways for continuous growth," she explained.

Betty concluded her visit to India by sharing her vision of people's success, where individuals find purpose, fulfilment, and a sense of contribution in their work. "People's success means building a world of work that works for everyone. It's about creating opportunities for lifelong learning and ensuring that every individual feels empowered to grow, contribute, and succeed."

About SHRM India:

