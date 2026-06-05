beYon from the House of Titan Celebrates Its Mumbai Launch With an Evening That Reimagines Laboratory-Grown Diamonds as an Act of Daily Desire

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 5: Adornment is not a modern indulgence. It is a primal instinct -- older than language, older than occasion, older than every rule we invented around it. We never stopped wanting to adorn ourselves, just seldom gave into it.

That ended on the evening of June 3, 2026, at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

It was the night beYon -- the laboratory-grown diamond jewellery brand from the House of Titan -- invited Mumbai to witness its birth story. And it did so not with a ribbon cutting or a podium speech, but with a whirling mandala, a life-sized chocolate pinata, and a room full of people who left having decided definitively, that they were done waiting.

The evening brought together a star-studded guest list including actor and producer Neha Dhupia, actor Shweta Tripathi and actor Krystle D'Souza, alongside leading voices- editors and creators, stylists and tastemakers, business leaders and cultural provocateurs, all drawn from across the city to a single room. What united them was not industry or occasion. It was instinct. And beYon had the distinct pleasure of reminding them of it.

One of the most arresting moments of the evening was the life performance by movement artist Zia Nath, whose practice of the whirling mandala -- a sacred, universal movement form -- filled the room with something that had no name but felt, unmistakably, like freedom. The enthusiasm and curiosity guests brought to the launch event reflected exactly the kind of engagement beYon hopes to inspire around the category.

At the heart of the experience was an interactive laboratory-grown diamond discovery zone that offered guests a closer look at the science and craftsmanship behind the stones. Guests were introduced to beYon's distinctive design philosophy through a showcase of contemporary collections and innovative laboratory-grown diamond cuts along with an opportunity to witness a lapidary unit where karigars were seen shaping a diamond to its final form of brilliance.

Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, spoke about the India that beYon was born into -- a market that has always been defined by AND rather than or. More beauty. More expression. More ways to wear what one loves. "The Indian woman has never been an either-or person," he said. "beYon exists for everything she desires, all at once."

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, beYon, spoke of the instinct that sits at the heart of the brand -- the desire to adorn, ancient and wordless and entirely one's own. She spoke of the Y, the symbol at the brand's core -- one of the oldest known to humankind, arms raised not in surrender but in absolute freedom -- and of the promise beYon makes to every woman who wears it: to give in, completely, to that desire.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, walked the room through a design philosophy built not on imitation but on imagination. "When the human mind is truly set free," she said, "it creates magic. beYon is that magic, made wearable." She explained how experimentation with laboratory-grown diamonds was now possible to create unique cuts and designs the night showcased.

The evening's centerpiece was the brand film -- a manifesto on desire, ingenuity and the radical act of giving in -- which was received by the room with undisputed association - something you have felt your whole life is finally, precisely, put into words.

And then came the chocolate pinata, cracked open on stage to reveal jewellery within. Not to be saved. To be worn today, by the woman who already knows what she wants. Not as tradition dictates, but as desire compels.

The name itself is a declaration. Be -- to exist, fully and unapologetically. Yon -- an old, quietly beautiful word meaning further than the eye can see. Together: an invitation to want more, be more, wear more. beYon's debut is among the most expansive laboratory-grown diamond launches in the country -- more than 1,250 designs, with over 800 available in-store across earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, bangles and nosepins

More than a showcase of jewellery, the evening reflected beYon's perspective on the future of adornment, where innovation and craftsmanship coexist with individuality and design. The brand offered guests a fresh way to engage with laboratory-grown diamonds and the possibilities they represent.

The beYon brand -- its identity, philosophy and visual language -- was conceived and crafted in creative partnership with Chalk and Chini Creative Services, whose work from the ground up has been central to shaping the distinct character the brand brings to the laboratory-grown diamond category.

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