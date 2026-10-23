Beyond Conventional Homes: Amaya Senior Living Reimagines Luxury Retirement

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: After decades spent building careers, raising families and fulfilling responsibilities, retirement offers the opportunity to approach life on one's own terms. For those who have worked hard to create a life of comfort and financial independence, the next chapter can be about more than a beautiful home. It can be about having the freedom to pursue personal interests, enjoy exceptional hospitality, cultivate meaningful friendships and make time for experiences that everyday responsibilities often leave little room for.

It is this vision that underpins Amaya Senior Living, a luxury, hospitality-led residential community being developed by Vera Vita Living LLP in Hyderabad. Conceived for discerning individuals seeking a more enriching approach to retirement, Amaya brings together the privacy of an independent residence, the ease of professionally managed services and the opportunities of an active, socially engaging lifestyle.

Located in Medchal, alongside the 700-acre Kandlakoya Reserve Forest, Amaya is designed as a residential destination where thoughtful design, natural surroundings and curated experiences come together to create a distinctive way of living. At its heart is a simple proposition: the privileges of a well-appointed home, complemented by the conveniences of luxury hospitality and the freedom to make the most of every day. In a conventional residence, dining, housekeeping, maintenance, recreation and other everyday requirements often need to be organised separately. At Amaya, these elements are brought together within a professionally managed community, allowing residents to spend less time coordinating the practicalities of daily life and more time enjoying it. Residents will have access to a range of services, including professionally managed dining, housekeeping, concierge assistance, maintenance, security and lifestyle support. Designed to complement independent living rather than replace it, these services offer convenience and peace of mind while preserving the privacy and autonomy of each resident.

The centrepiece of the community is Club Amaya, a 35,000 sq. ft. private lifestyle clubhouse designed as the social, cultural and recreational heart of the development. With more than 100 curated amenities, the clubhouse brings together dining and social spaces, fitness and wellness facilities, a library, creative arts studios, recreational areas, therapy facilities and a dedicated performance and events hall.

A typical day might begin with a walk through landscaped gardens, followed by yoga or a fitness session and a leisurely breakfast. The afternoon could be spent exploring a creative pursuit, reading or meeting friends, while the evening might bring a cultural programme, a special dinner or an informal gathering. At Amaya, such experiences are envisioned as an integral part of everyday life, rather than activities that require separate planning or travel across the city.

Beyond amenities, the value of a community lies in the quality of the connections it makes possible. Amaya is designed to bring together like-minded individuals who share an appreciation for an active, fulfilling and independent lifestyle. Opportunities for shared interests, conversations, cultural engagement and new friendships coexist with the freedom to choose one's own pace, routine and degree of participation.

The residences reflect this philosophy through contemporary architecture, considered layouts and thoughtfully integrated senior-friendly features. Offering configurations from one-bedroom to 3.5-bedroom homes, with areas ranging from approximately 953 sq. ft. to 2,456 sq. ft., the residential offering combines the comfort and sophistication of premium housing with an emphasis on accessibility, safety and ease of use. Natural light, spacious interiors and contemporary aesthetics further contribute to an environment designed for long-term comfort.

The setting adds another dimension to the experience. Adjoining the Kandlakoya Reserve Forest, Amaya combines landscaped gardens, open spaces and a natural backdrop with connectivity to Hyderabad's urban infrastructure through the Outer Ring Road. The result is a setting that offers a sense of retreat without disconnecting residents from the city, its healthcare facilities or its wider social and cultural life.

Wellness and healthcare are integrated into the community as essential support systems, while independent living remains central to the experience. Planned services include access to a resident doctor, round-the-clock nursing assistance, physiotherapy, emergency-response support and coordination for specialist medical consultations. The intention is to provide reassurance and access to professional assistance without allowing healthcare to define the character of everyday life.

Recognising the importance of family and friendships, Amaya also incorporates guest accommodation and hospitality facilities for visiting relatives and friends. These provisions allow residents to welcome loved ones comfortably and enjoy time together, without the demands of hosting becoming an added responsibility.

Mr. Arudradev Rao, Co-founder of Vera Vita Living LLP, said: "For many people, a lifetime of hard work has been about creating a comfortable home, financial security and opportunities for their families. Retirement presents a different opportunity: the freedom to devote more time to themselves, their interests and the experiences they value. At Amaya, we are bringing together considered residential design, luxury hospitality, wellness and a vibrant community to make that possible. Our vision is to create a place where independence is complemented by convenience, where every day offers something to look forward to, and where retirement is embraced as an exciting new chapter."

Founded by Arudradev Rao, Dhruv Badruka and Tanay Saboo, Vera Vita Living LLP aims to establish a distinctive presence in India's evolving luxury senior living segment, with a focus on hospitality, independence, wellness and meaningful social engagement.

For those who have already built a life of comfort and accomplishment, Amaya offers a different measure of luxury: greater freedom, fewer everyday obligations and more time for the things that make life fulfilling.

About Amaya Senior Living

Amaya Senior Living is a luxury, hospitality-inspired independent senior living community developed by Vera Vita Living LLP in Medchal, Hyderabad. Located alongside the Kandlakoya Reserve Forest, the development brings together premium residences, a 35,000 sq. ft. lifestyle clubhouse, more than 100 curated amenities, and integrated hospitality, wellness and healthcare services. Amaya is envisioned as a community where independence, comfort and enriching experiences shape a more rewarding approach to retirement.

Website: www.amayaseniorliving.com

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