VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: This Diwali, Ishya Foundation brought together the spirit of celebration, creativity and community participation through a series of initiatives centred on women's skill development and children's engagement. From providing women artisans with a platform to showcase their handmade festive products to organising celebrations across its learning centres, the Foundation marked the festival with activities that highlighted the value of participation, creativity and shared joy.

Through Kushal Sakhi, its skill-development and livelihood programme, women artisans created handcrafted Diwali decorations and Urli candles, translating their skills into festive products. The Foundation showcased these creations at the two-day Blind Relief Diwali Mela, offering the women an opportunity to present their work to a wider audience and connect with potential buyers. The exhibition provided a platform to recognise their craftsmanship while highlighting the possibilities that skill development can create for women seeking greater economic independence.

Alongside the exhibition, Ishya Foundation celebrated Diwali across all its centres, bringing children together for a series of festive activities. The celebrations included cultural performances by children, Rangoli-making competitions and traditional puja ceremonies, creating opportunities for them to participate, express themselves and experience the festival collectively. Gifts were also distributed among the children, adding to the festive spirit and making the occasion special for them.

Speaking about the celebrations, Ishita Gupta, co-founder of the Ishya Foundation, said, "For us, festivals are an opportunity to bring people together and create experiences that everyone can be a part of. We celebrate festivals across cultures and religions at all our centres because we believe that exposing children to different traditions and ways of life helps build awareness, understanding, and acceptance from an early age. It is about nurturing a community where everyone feels included and respected. Whether it is giving women a platform to showcase their craftsmanship or creating moments of happiness for children through celebrations, performances, and activities, what matters is making people feel valued and connected."

The initiatives reflect Ishya Foundation's continued efforts to create opportunities that extend beyond its regular programmes. While the Kushal Sakhi initiative focuses on helping women develop practical skills and explore livelihood opportunities, the celebrations at its centres reinforce the importance of creativity, cultural participation and joyful learning in children's lives.

Founded in 2021 by Shalini Gupta, Ishya Foundation works across education, skill development, women's empowerment, health and well-being, community development, environment, and arts and culture. Through its community-based initiatives, the Foundation aims to create accessible opportunities that help individuals build confidence, develop skills and move towards more independent futures.

About Ishya Foundation

Ishya Foundation is a non-profit organisation established in 2021 by Shalini Gupta, working towards inclusive social development through initiatives in education, skill development, women's empowerment, healthcare, community welfare, environment, and arts and culture. Its work focuses on improving access to resources, nurturing individual potential and supporting underserved communities in building more independent futures.

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