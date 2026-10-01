Beyond Veneers: How USD by Advance Dental Export Is Redefining the Way India Looks at Smile Design

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: For years, conversations around cosmetic dentistry have often started with a treatment: veneers, crowns, whitening or aligners. A patient would discuss a concern, the dentist would assess the case, and the conversation would move towards which treatment could address it.

But the way people think about their smiles is changing.

Patients today are more aware of aesthetics than ever before. They arrive with references, preferences and increasingly clear ideas about how they want their smile to look - and, just as importantly, how they do not want it to look.

Yet many still do not realise how much of a smile can actually be personalised.

A patient may know what looks natural to them without knowing that factors such as tooth shape, proportions, smile line, facial features and expression can all be considered when planning an aesthetic outcome.

This is bringing a different aspect of aesthetic dentistry into focus: the design of the smile itself.

And this is where Ultimate Smile Design (USD) enters the conversation.

More Than a Smile Makeover

Ultimate Smile Design is a personalised smile-design concept developed to bring digital planning, facial considerations, clinical expertise and artistic craftsmanship together to create a smile planned specifically around the individual.

At its core is a simple shift in perspective: rather than beginning with a treatment or material, the process begins by considering what the smile should ultimately look and feel like for that particular person. The philosophy considers the smile as part of the individual - connected to the face, expressions, proportions and personality - rather than as an isolated set of teeth.

An important part of this approach is the Authorised USD Smile Designer - a dentist who has been trained and authorised within the USD system and follows the defined USD protocol and workflow.

This makes USD more than a cosmetic dentistry label. It is a defined design philosophy, protocol and workflow, grounded in artistry and craftsmanship, that brings greater structure to the way a smile is conceived before treatment.

From "What Treatment?" to "What Smile?"

A veneer is a material. A crown is a restoration. Digital technology is a tool. But none of these, on their own, answer a more fundamental question: What smile is being created for this particular person?

Two people may receive similar types of restorations while requiring completely different aesthetic decisions. Tooth length, width, shape and contours can influence the appearance of a smile. So can their relationship with the lips, gums, facial features and natural expressions.

The objective is therefore not simply to reproduce a popular smile or work from a predefined template. It is to make considered decisions about how the elements of the smile come together.

As Haresh Savani, founder & CEO of Advance Dental Export and Ultimate Smile Design methodology, puts it:

"The materials matter. The technology matters. But what matters just as much is how we bring them together. The design decisions made before treatment influence what the final smile is going to become."

Designing Before Definitive Treatment

The USD approach places greater emphasis on what happens before the final restoration (veneers) is created.

Clinical photographs, videos, scans and other records can be used to understand the existing smile and the relationship between the teeth, face and expressions. Digital planning then allows the proposed aesthetic direction to be visualised, discussed and refined.

These technologies make it possible to see, measure and communicate a proposed smile with a level of precision that was difficult to achieve before digital dentistry.

But the purpose is not technology for its own sake. It is to create greater clarity around the proposed outcome before definitive treatment begins.

This also creates an opportunity for the patient to become part of the design conversation.

Instead of discussing only what needs to be treated, the conversation can also explore what the patient wants their smile to communicate, what feels natural to them and what aesthetic direction is appropriate for their features.

In that sense, "plan first, treat later" becomes a philosophy of greater clarity - not a replacement for clinical decision-making.

Where the Digital Design Becomes a Physical Smile - Advance Dental Export

If USD represents the philosophy of designing a smile around the individual, the next question is: where does that design come to life?

Behind the USD concept is Advance Dental Export (ADE), Surat - a dental laboratory founded by Haresh Savani in 2009.

With its focus on aesthetic dental laboratory work, digital dentistry and advanced CAD/CAM solutions, ADE brings together digital workflows, technical expertise and the expertise of skilled dental technicians. Its capabilities include digital design, custom milling, diagnostic wax-ups and in-house production, supporting restorative and cosmetic dental work.

ADE has also positioned itself as a pioneer in CAD/CAM digital solutions, reflecting the growing role of digital technology in modern dental laboratory workflows. But technology alone is not the point.

A digital design can establish proportions, communicate an intended outcome and provide a visual reference. Bringing that design into the physical world requires technical judgement, material knowledge and craftsmanship.

Because the final restoration is not simply a digital design reproduced in a material. It is interpreted and refined by the skilled hands behind it - through an understanding of form, texture, light and proportion, the small corrections made by hand, and sometimes, simply knowing what not to do.

This is where the philosophy behind USD connects with the expertise of the laboratory ecosystem supporting it.

As Mr Savani explains:

"For us, smile design is where dentistry and craftsmanship meet. Technology gives us new ways to see and plan, but it is the people behind the process who make the important decisions."

The digital design, therefore, is not the finished product. It is the beginning of the process through which the smile is brought to life.

A Defined Process, Not Just a Digital Preview

The distinction becomes important because digital smile visualisation is no longer unfamiliar to patients or dentists.

What makes the USD approach different is the emphasis on a defined workflow connecting the stages of design, clinical planning and craftsmanship.

The dentist and laboratory team work within the same framework, creating greater continuity between the proposed design and its eventual execution.

The Authorised USD Smile Designer becomes an important part of this process - combining clinical responsibility with an understanding of the USD design philosophy and protocol.

This creates a system in which the smile is considered before it is physically created.

A New Question in the Smile Makeover Conversation

Veneers, aligners, whitening and crowns are familiar to today's patients. But the conversation is increasingly moving beyond "What treatment will I get?" to "What smile is being designed for me?"

That means looking at the planning, proportions, aesthetics, clinical considerations, technology and craftsmanship behind the outcome.

With this shift, Ultimate Smile Design is bringing a different perspective to the conversation - one that looks beyond individual treatments to how a smile is conceived, designed and crafted around the individual. And perhaps this is where the next evolution of smile design lies.

Dentistry has become increasingly digital. Scanners can capture details with remarkable precision, digital workflows can make planning more predictable, and CAD/CAM technology can translate designs into highly accurate restorations. AI is also opening up new possibilities in visualisation and planning.

But a smile is more than a set of measurements to be reproduced accurately. Technology can help define proportions, visualise possibilities and execute a design with consistency. What it cannot do on its own is decide what feels right for a particular person.

That decision requires interpretation - an understanding of form, light, texture and proportion, along with the experience to recognise when a subtle change can make a restoration feel more natural.

This is where craftsmanship becomes an essential part of the process. The final restoration reflects not only the technology used to create it, but also the judgement, imagination and attention to detail of the person bringing the design to life.

For USD, technology and craftsmanship are therefore not competing ideas. Technology expands what can be seen, planned and achieved; craftsmanship gives that technology direction and brings the design into the physical world.

Ultimately, the goal is not to create a technically perfect smile on a screen. It is to create one that belongs to the person wearing it - one that works with their face, complements their expressions and feels considered without appearing over-designed.

And that is what takes the conversation beyond veneers.

The future of smile design may be increasingly digital, but its most meaningful decisions will remain human. When technology, experience and craftsmanship come together, a smile becomes more than a restoration. It becomes a considered piece of work - designed with intention, crafted with skill and created to belong to one person.

Because beautiful veneers aren't simply manufactured. They are crafted.

That is the shift USD by Advance Dental Export is bringing to the way India looks at smile design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)