PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: In an evening that beautifully harmonised India's timeless cultural heritage with the richness of global traditions, BGS Vijnatham School, Greater Noida West, celebrated its Annual Day 2026 under the inspiring theme "Setubandh - A Bridge of Cultures". Rooted in the enduring wisdom of the Ramayana, the celebration emerged as a magnificent confluence of spirituality, artistic expression, cultural exploration and educational excellence.

Conceived around the symbolic significance of Setubandh, the legendary bridge constructed to reach Lanka in the Ramayana, the theme represented the power of shared values to transcend geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries. The celebration sought to convey that just as the epic's legendary bridge connected distant shores, education, culture and human values create meaningful connections between people, communities and generations. Through a thoughtfully curated sequence of musical, theatrical and dance presentations, the school explored the universal relevance of the Ramayana and its remarkable journey across Asia.

The prestigious occasion was graced by His Holiness JagatGuru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, President of Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust, and Mr. Ravi Chandra, Executive Director.

The programme commenced on an auspicious note with Ved Ghosha, featuring sacred selections from the Shiksha Valli of the Taittiriya Upanishad. The recitation offered a profound reflection on India's ancient educational philosophy, emphasising truth, discipline, reverence for teachers, ethical conduct and the pursuit of knowledge. A melodious welcome song followed, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration, while the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the revered dignitaries symbolised the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and the illumination of minds through wisdom and understanding.

Adding an international dimension to the celebration, students presented an Indonesian welcome dance, reflecting the evening's underlying message of cultural appreciation and interconnectedness. This was followed by a graceful Kathak presentation of Ganesh Vandana, in which devotion, rhythm and intricate choreography came together to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

A special audiovisual presentation traced the inspiring legacy of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math and Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust, highlighting their enduring commitment to spirituality, education and selfless service. The presentation offered a glimpse into the institution's guiding philosophy, which continues to inspire BGS Vijnatham School in its endeavour to harmonise traditional Indian values with contemporary educational aspirations.

Leadership Addresses and Academic Felicitations

The school's Principal, Mrs. Shilpashree T. R., delivered the welcome address, acknowledging the distinguished guests and appreciating the collective commitment of students, teachers and parents. The gathering was further enriched by the addresses of the distinguished dignitaries, whose perspectives and guidance added depth to the occasion. Their presence and words of encouragement reinforced the importance of education, leadership, cultural values and character-building in shaping the future generation.

An important segment of the celebration was dedicated to acknowledging student achievement and perseverance. Meritorious students of Grades 10 and 12 were felicitated for their academic accomplishments, determination and commitment to excellence. The honours became even more meaningful through the blessings and encouragement of the revered Mahaswamijis.

A particularly significant moment of the evening was the Aashirvachana of His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. His spiritual guidance reinforced the profound belief that education must extend beyond intellectual attainment to nurture humility, compassion, moral responsibility and a spirit of service. His blessings served as an enduring source of inspiration for the students and the entire school community.

Cultural Highlight: Kechak Ramayana in Indonesian Style

The cultural segment brought the central theme to its most vibrant expression through a spectacular interpretation of the Ramayana. Revered across generations, the epic has travelled far beyond the Indian subcontinent, finding distinctive expressions in the artistic traditions of several Asian countries. Its characters, narratives and ethical ideals have continued to inspire diverse communities, demonstrating the remarkable universality of its message.

The highlight of the evening was "Kechak Ramayana - A Musical Depiction of Ramayana in Indonesian Style." Inspired by Indonesia's distinctive Kechak performance tradition, the production presented the epic through powerful collective chants, synchronised rhythmic patterns, dramatic expressions and captivating theatrical movements. Directed by Mr. Janardhan Raj Urs, the presentation offered an immersive cultural experience, bringing together the narrative richness of the Ramayana and the distinctive artistic vocabulary of Indonesia. It demonstrated how the same timeless story can find diverse cultural expressions while preserving its essential message of righteousness, devotion, courage and the ultimate triumph of good over evil.

Beyond its spectacular performances, the celebration reflected the school's commitment to experiential learning and holistic education. The extensive preparation behind every presentation involved countless hours of practice, creative collaboration, discipline and teamwork. The dedication of the students, coupled with the meticulous guidance of teachers and coordinators, transformed the occasion into a vibrant showcase of artistic excellence, confidence and collective endeavour.

Through Setubandh - A Bridge of Cultures, BGS Vijnatham School reaffirmed its vision of nurturing individuals who are academically accomplished, culturally conscious, creatively empowered and socially responsible. The celebration beautifully illustrated that education is not confined to the acquisition of knowledge; it is also about understanding one's heritage, respecting diversity, appreciating different perspectives and developing the wisdom to contribute meaningfully to society.

As the evening drew to a close, Setubandh left the audience with a thought that extended far beyond the celebration itself: the most enduring bridges are those built through knowledge, mutual respect, shared values and humanity. The Annual Day 2026 thus stood as a memorable reflection of BGS Vijnatham School's commitment to preserving its cultural roots while preparing its learners to embrace an interconnected and ever-evolving world.

For more details about admissions and school initiatives, visit the official website of BGS Vijnatham School.

Website: https://www.bgsvijnatham.com

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