Bharat 2.0 Conclave Celebrates Leadership, Innovation, and the Future of India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The Bharat 2.0 Conclave, co-hosted by The Enterprise World and Business Viewpoint Magazine, brought together leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals from diverse sectors to discuss leadership, innovation, and the increasing role of technology in India's growth story.

The event opened with a ceremonial lamp lighting by keynote speakers Amrita Asrani, Rashika Kaul, Taruna Gupta, and Vikram Oza, along with Dhruv Apte, followed by an energetic performance reflecting India's journey from independence to the vision of a future-ready Bharat.

Keynote sessions addressed a range of themes shaping India's development.

Vikram Oza, Director-Finance at Jindal Worldwide Limited, shared perspectives on long-term value creation in business leadership. Rashika Kaul discussed the role of personal transformation in leadership and national progress. Amrita Asrani spoke on "Prevention as Infrastructure: The Foundation of Future Bharat," highlighting the importance of preventive healthcare ecosystems, while Taruna Gupta, Head of IP Governance at TCS, presented insights on innovation and intellectual property.

Two panel discussions explored leadership and technology in India's growth story. The first panel, moderated by Saidutt Kamat, featured Dr. Kanak Wadhwani, Lata Vasisht, Minal Chandra, and Amit Kulkarni, focusing on leadership and talent development for a trillion-dollar economy. The second panel, moderated by Dhruv Apte, brought together Akhlesh Mathur, Yogesh Rao, Giriraj Bajaj, Dr. RK Sharma, Dr. Shweta Singh, and Dr. Chitra Rajan to discuss how digital innovation is reshaping India's workforce and economy.

The afternoon session welcomed Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer, as the honorary guest. Following her felicitation, she presented the Business Awards 2026 and later delivered a leadership masterclass titled "Creating Leadership," where she spoke about discipline, courage, and service-driven leadership.

The awards recognized leaders and organizations across sectors, including Abdullah Khan, Alka Chandiramani, Anish Maheshwari, Anjali Batra, Anup Khandelwal, Avijit Dasgupta, Balkrishna Shirgaonker, Bharathi TMT, Debojit Sen, Dr. Chitra Rajan, Dr. Nayana Sivaraj, Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao, Dr. Shweta Singh, Fiona Diamonds, Girish Sodani, Lata Vasisht, Madhavan Srinivasan, Manish Chaturvedi, Minal Chandra, Mitesh Soni, Moukthik Kiran Reddy, Nagabushana Reddy, Neha Rambhiya, Pankhuri Bansal, Rajini Ravi, Rashika Kaul, RBMI Group of Institutions, Ritesh Kumar, Robin Verma, Ruchi Agnihotri, Sanjoy Ghosh, Shashi Jaligama, Soliteck Digisolutions Pvt. Ltd., Sonal Pinto, Tania Ahuja, Vijay K Banda, Vijay Pandit, Vijayaraghavan P, Vikash Raj, and Viral Siddharth Jasubhai.

The event also gained wider visibility through its association with Republic TV, the official broadcast partner, helping extend the conversations from the conclave beyond the venue and into a broader national audience.

About Bharat 2.0 Conclave:

Bharat 2.0 Conclave is a business and leadership forum that brings together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, and senior professionals from across sectors.

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