BharatBenz Inaugurates India's Highest-Altitude Workshop at Leh-Ladakh in Collaboration with PPS Trucking

VMPL

Ladakh [India], September 23: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses today inaugurated its new service centre operated by 'PPS Trucking ' in the Leh district of Ladakh. With this launch, PPS - BharatBenz becomes India's first and only player to offer a commercial vehicle repair facility at one of the highest operational altitudes, located at approximately 11,550 feet above sea level.

Established in Phey Village along NH-1 in Leh, Ladakh, the new 20,000 sq. ft. BharatBenz workshop situated on the Leh - Srinagar - Uri Highway, will cater to vehicles deployed in stone-crusher operations, macadam road construction in border regions by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the transportation of communication tower infrastructure. Its strategic location enables the facility to serve a wide catchment area, including remote regions such as Kargil, Drass, and the Leh-China border.

Until now, customers operating in the region often had to travel significant distances to access authorised service support and genuine spare parts, resulting in extended downtime and higher operating costs. The new facility significantly reduces service turnaround times, improves access to trained technicians, and ensures faster availability of critical spare parts, helping customers maximise vehicle uptime and business productivity.

The workshop is equipped with advanced diagnostic systems, modern tools, and genuine BharatBenz spare parts, ensuring efficient, reliable, and high-quality service support. It also offers 24x7 roadside assistance for prompt response to on-road breakdowns. With three fully equipped service bays, the facility has the capacity to service more than 1,400 vehicles annually.

Commenting on the expansion in Northern India, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said "At BharatBenz, customer success is built on vehicle uptime, reliability, and service accessibility. Customers operating in Ladakh and adjoining border regions face unique challenges, including harsh weather conditions, difficult terrain, and remote operating environments. With the inauguration of this new service and spare parts facility, we are bringing world-class aftersales support closer to our customers, ensuring faster repairs, easy access to genuine parts, and expert technical assistance. This investment reinforces our commitment to maximising customer productivity, reducing downtime, and delivering a superior ownership experience in one of India's most challenging yet strategically important markets."

On the inauguration of the new PPS Trucking-BharatBenz service touchpoint, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking said, "We are proud to inaugurate India's highest-altitude commercial vehicle service facility at Leh, supporting customers in a region known for extreme weather and challenging terrain. By continuously strengthening our infrastructure and expanding our network, we are bringing timely and reliable service closer to customers wherever they operate. Through this endeavour, we aim to deliver a best-in-class ownership experience, maximise vehicle uptime, and enable greater productivity and profitability for our customers."

BharatBenz tippers, built with high-strength steel for exceptional durability, are engineered to withstand the demanding conditions of stone-crushing and other high-intensity operations. These vehicles are extensively deployed across Leh's stone-crushing industry, which plays a crucial role in local infrastructure development, including road and building construction. The region is endowed with abundant mineral resources such as borax, high-quality marble, cement-grade limestone, and granite which offers significant business potential for the newly inaugurated BharatBenz workshop. The local market also offers a market for RMC due to ongoing construction work in the region. With this facility, BharatBenz and PPS Trucking aim to further strengthen vehicle uptime, enhance service accessibility, and ensure the availability of genuine spare parts for the large fleet of trucks operating along this heavy-duty corridor.

Operating at over 11,000 feet, vehicles in Ladakh face extreme weather, steep gradients, and challenging terrain. With growing infrastructure, border connectivity, and construction activity in the region, the new workshop will help improve vehicle uptime, service accessibility, and the availability of genuine BharatBenz spare parts for customers operating across this critical corridor.

A critical pillar of the collaboration between DICV and PPS Trucking is the strengthened after-sales service ecosystem. The new workshop has been designed with driver comfort at its core, featuring dedicated rest areas and customer-friendly amenities. A team of over 20 trained and skilled technicians will operate the facility, underscoring PPS Trucking's commitment to delivering high-quality service and maximizing uptime for BharatBenz vehicles. With a robust spare parts inventory available across the region, the workshop is equipped to ensure faster turnaround times and significantly reduced downtime for customers.

Media Contact:

Shina Satyapal, shina.satyapal@daimlertruck.com

Bhargav T S, bhargav.t_s@daimlertruck.com

Vishal Thapa, Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in

For further information:

https://asia.daimlertruck.com/ and https://www.bharatbenz.com/

Daimler Truck at a Glance

Daimler Truck is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating 35 main locations and employing around 100,000 people worldwide. With 130 years of heritage - dating back to the invention of the first trucks and buses - Daimler Truck is committed to a clear purpose: For all who keep the world moving. Together with its global partners, the company is shaping the future of transportation with the ambition to be the industry's leading truck and bus manufacturer. Daimler Truck focuses on delivering sustainable, regulation compliant transport solutions that enable our customers to succeed in their respective markets. The company operates through four key segments*: Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Mercedes-Benz Trucks (including BharatBenz), Daimler Buses (Mercedes Benz and Setra) and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Daimler Truck's portfolio includes light-, medium-, and heavy- duty trucks for long haul, distribution, construction, vocational and defense applications. In the bus segment, the company offers city buses, school buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to vehicle sales, Daimler Truck also offers financing products, after-sales services, digital and connectivity solutions.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles at a Glance

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, is the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses in India. Established in 2009, DICV serves the Indian commercial vehicle market while also contributing as a manufacturing, engineering and export hub for Daimler Truck's global operations. BharatBenz was commercially launched in 2012, offering trucks across the 10-55 tonne range and buses for school, staff and intercity applications. Since launch, more than 230,000 BharatBenz trucks and buses have been delivered to customers across India. DICV operates a 400-acre integrated manufacturing and R & D facility at Oragadam near Chennai and is supported by more than 4,000 employees, over 400 suppliers and more than 430 dealer and service touchpoints nationwide. DICV also contributes to Daimler Truck's global footprint through exports of vehicles and parts to more than 70 markets worldwide, including exports of more than 75,000 trucks and buses and over 330 million parts.

As the anchor entity for the ISEAA (India, South-East Asia and Australia-Pacific) customer region within the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Segment, DICV supports closer regional collaboration while continuing to advance BharatBenz's focus on safety, productivity, customer uptime and future-ready mobility solutions for India's commercial transportation ecosystem.

PPS Trucking at a glance:

PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 21 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

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