Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) and FABA Present Cancer NEXT 2024: Pioneering Innovation in Cancer Research

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Novemebr 29: Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT) and the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) are proud to jointly present Cancer NEXT 2024, a premier oncology research conference dedicated to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in cancer treatment. Scheduled for 30th November 2024 at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, the event will bring together leading researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to advance the future of cancer care.

Cancer NEXT 2024 will focus on cutting-edge advancements in oncology, including:

* Small molecule therapies to tackle aggressive cancers like AML and CML.

* CAR-T cell therapy innovations, revolutionizing targeted treatments.

* Precision medicine approaches for personalized cancer care.

The agenda is designed to address the most critical challenges in cancer treatment while showcasing transformative breakthroughs in diagnostics and therapeutics.

A key highlight of the conference will be BAT's presentation of breakthrough preclinical data on its lead molecule targeting Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). This molecule has demonstrated complete tumor regression in human xenograft models, even under aggressive growth conditions, with no recurrence after treatment--setting the stage for First-in-Human trials in late 2025.

"At BAT, we are driven by the mission to develop transformative cancer therapies," said Dr. Uday Saxena, Chair of Product Development at BAT. "The preclinical results we will present at Cancer NEXT 2024 underscore India's potential to lead in global cancer innovation."

Dr. Raghunath Rao, Chair of Clinical Trials at BAT, added, "This conference serves as a platform for collaboration, enabling India's top experts to come together and advance cancer research for the betterment of patients everywhere."

Dr. Markandeya Gorantla, Founder of BAT, emphasized, "With limited treatment options for AML and CML, our approach represents a turning point in achieving remission and improving patient outcomes."

Cancer NEXT 2024 will also recognize outstanding contributions to cancer research with awards sponsored by Natco Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Virupaksha Organics, and the Promoters of BAT, including Rajenderan Chandak and Rajesh Maggu. These awards aim to inspire and support researchers whose work is making a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.

Conference Highlights

* Scientific Presentations: Featuring breakthroughs in cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicine.

* Keynote Addresses: Delivered by leading oncologists and biotech innovators.

* Roundtable Discussions: Exploring solutions for challenges in cancer care and therapeutic development.

Event Details

* Date: 30th November 2024

* Location: Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad

* Registration: Visit the Cancer NEXT 2024 Website

About Bharath Advanced Therapeutics (BAT)

Bharath Advanced Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing innovative and affordable cancer therapies, focusing on addressing aggressive cancers like AML and CML. With a commitment to excellence in research and development, BAT is redefining cancer care in India and beyond.

About the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA)

The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) is a leading organization promoting biotechnology in Asia. By connecting academia, industry, and government, FABA fosters collaboration, innovation, and advances in healthcare.

