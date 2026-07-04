BharathCloud Joins Andhra Pradesh's First Nexus Innovation Hub in Nellore to Advance Sovereign AI Cloud Infrastructure

BusinessWire India

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4: BharathCloud, India's sovereign AI cloud service provider, announced its participation in the newly launched Nexus Innovation Hub, Andhra Pradesh's first multi-company technology innovation park, inaugurated in Nellore.

The initiative embodies a historic step forward in the state's efforts towards building an innovation-led economy, strengthening regional AI ecosystems and bringing Tier-2 cities on the global map as emerging centres for entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and digital revolution.

Based in Nellore, the Nexus Innovation Hub is envisioned as a collaborative ecosystem designed to bring together startups, technology companies, innovators, and investors under one roof. The innovation park is expected to drive employment generation, nurture homegrown businesses, and create employment opportunities for local talent in advanced technology domains.

Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, said, "The inauguration of the Nexus Innovation Hub marks a defining moment not only for Nellore but also in the entire story about India's development in the digital era. The creation of the first multi-company Artificial Intelligence and innovation park in Andhra Pradesh proves that Tier-2 cities can be the engines of technology, entrepreneurial spirit, and quality jobs. With plans to generate technology jobs and encourage start-ups from various industries, this program has the potential to make Nellore an innovation destination connected with the rest of the world. At BharathCloud, we are happy to be a part of this journey and believe that such ecosystems are crucial for decentralising innovation and making India competitive in the global digital economy."

BharathCloud's participation at the Nexus Innovation Hub underscores its commitment to provide Indian enterprises, startups, public sector organisations, and regulated sectors with an open, sovereign and AI-Ready cloud infrastructure.

BharathCloud aspires to foster innovation ecosystems for businesses scaling up their cloud deployment as they increasingly rely on compliant cloud solutions. The Nexus Innovation Hub will play a key role in democratising access that supports entrepreneurs beyond traditional technology corridors.

As the state of Andhra Pradesh places strong emphasis on attracting investment in upcoming technology areas, it will make a substantial contribution to the development of the thriving economy while boosting Nellore's position as a promising destination for next-generation businesses.

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