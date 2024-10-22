Bhumika Group Welcomes Industry Expert Sunil Yadav as President of Leasing and Business Development

NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], October 22: Bhumika Group, a leading real estate developer, is excited to announce the appointment of Sunil Yadav as the President of Leasing and Business Development. With over 20 years of exemplary experience in the leasing sector, Sunil Yadav joins the company to drive its leasing initiatives across retail, office spaces, and the hospitality sector. Yadav has an impressive track record, including his association with prominent International Property Consultants, such as Knight Frank, and esteemed organizations like the Ashok Malhotra Group and Omaxe Ltd. His expertise in developing innovative leasing strategies and executing high-impact projects positions him as a key player in strengthening Bhumika Group's leadership in the market.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "We are excited to welcome Sunil Yadav to our team. His vision and expertise in the leasing domain will boost our growth trajectory. With his extensive experience and strategic insights, we are confident that he will significantly contribute to the continued success of our company."

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, added, "We look forward to the positive change Sunil Yadav will bring to our organization. His innovative approach and industry knowledge align perfectly with our vision for the future, and we are confident that his contributions will lead to new milestones for the group."

Sunil's appointment to the Bhumika Group will be pivotal in creating and implementing innovative leasing solutions that will be integral to the company's vision for expansion and offering the finest commercial & retail experience at strategic locations in the country.

