Bhumika Realty Commences Construction of 'The Icon' in Faridabad; Performs Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], March 19: Bhumika Realty, North India's leading real estate firm, has commenced construction of its mixed-use development, The Icon, on the Delhi-Mathura Road in Faridabad. Marking the milestone, the company also performed a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at the project site.

The project had earlier secured institutional funding of Rs. 170 crore raised from BGO in partnership with Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Over 81,156 sq. ft. of retail space was leased within two months of the launch.

"The Bhoomi Pujan and commencement of construction represent a significant milestone for The Icon. Securing the funding reflects the confidence of the country's leading institutional lenders, and the fact that over 81,156 sq. ft. was leased in a short span after launch speaks about stakeholders' confidence both in the project and in the company, as well as in Faridabad's growth trajectory," said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group.

The ceremony, titled "Pragati ka Prarambh," brought together all the project's stakeholders. Spread across approximately 5 acres, The Icon forms part of Bhumika Group's Rs. 700-crore mixed-use development in Faridabad. The project will feature premium retail and entertainment spaces along with 88 low-density 3BHK + study residences, designed to offer an integrated lifestyle environment. A hotel tower with serviced suites is also planned in a later phase of development.

Brands that have already taken space include Apple, Adidas, Levi's, Raymond, BBQ Company, Looks Salon, Samsung, Vivo, Metro Shoes, Mochi, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Mufti, Linen Club, The Sleep Company, Bluetokai, Honey & Dough and Geetanjali Salon. Other brands joining the project include Clovia, Intimissimi, Shree, Palmonas, Delsey Paris, Fila, Tossin Pizza, The Chocolate Room, Fredo Bakehouse, Ethera Diamonds and Trends Footwear.

Strategically located on the Delhi-Mathura Road, the project is expected to benefit from improving regional connectivity, including the upcoming Faridabad-Noida-Gurugram (FNG) Expressway and enhanced access to the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

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