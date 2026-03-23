BIDSO Raises INR 63 Crore Series A, Strengthens Push in Global Toy Manufacturing

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 23: BIDSO, a design led manufacturing platform focused on the global toys and consumer products ecosystem, today announced that it has raised INR 63 crore in a Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures, comprising INR 51 crore in equity and INR 12 crore in venture debt. The round also saw participation from existing investors Peer Capital and Sadev Capital. Venture debt for the round has been raised from Alteria Capital.

The Series A round, finalised in March 2026, follows BIDSO's earlier institutional backing from Peer Capital during its Seed round in July 2023, and a Pre-Series A round in January 2025 that saw participation from Peer Capital along with Sadev Ventures, Marshot Ventures, and Atrium Ventures.

Sajith Pai, Partner, Blume Ventures says, "After textiles, toys is shaping up to be one of the bigger beneficiaries of the China+1 shift, and Bidso is one of the very few Indian manufacturers actually equipped to serve that demand today. Vivek, Rahul, and Aditya, have known each other for over 15 years, and bring complementary skills, and deep operating experience, to come together with a clear-eyed understanding of what Indian toy manufacturing needs. Their depth of customer insight, coupled with operating rigour makes them amongst the best teams we have seen in manufacturing thus far. We are excited to partner with Bidso, and support them for the next phase of growth ahead."

The fresh capital will be deployed to strengthen BIDSO's product design and manufacturing capabilities, expand its manufacturing footprint and production capacity, and significantly scale its product portfolio. The company will also invest in expanding its design, engineering, production, and sales teams as it accelerates growth in both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the funding, Vivek Singhal, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, BIDSO, said, "We are disrupting the traditional manufacturing bottleneck by integrating product design and licensing execution directly into the supply chain. Our unique FOCO model brings a much-needed network effect to manufacturing capacity, providing the agility that the industry has lacked for decades. With this new capital, we will expand our manufacturing network and design capabilities, enabling both global and domestic brands to scale high-quality production out of India at unprecedented speeds."

Over the past 12 months, BIDSO has recorded significant momentum across its global B2B partnerships with leading toy brands. The company has also successfully executed a strategy of acquiring licenses for globally recognized characters such as Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, Transformers, and NASA, enabling the company to develop licensed product ranges for its brand partners that resonate strongly with children.

These developments, combined with a substantial expansion of its product portfolio and increased manufacturing capacity, have helped BIDSO more than double its revenue over the last 12 months. During this phase, the company has also transitioned from being perceived purely as a contract manufacturer to being recognized by customers as a strategic partner in product development and innovation.

Ankur Pahwa, Managing Partner, Peer Capital says, "Consumer goods is a trillion-dollar global market where India holds less than 2% of supply despite having every other advantage: demand, talent, capital, and digital infrastructure. The gap has always been a missing capability layer: a full-stack Original Design Manufacturer that can take a brand from brief to shelf-ready product. Bidso has built the kind of capability spine that Indian manufacturing has lacked, and that global supply chain diversification is now urgently demanding. With 7-8% of global consumer goods manufacturing projected to shift to India in the next five to seven years, Bidso is positioned at the centre of what we believe is a generational opportunity."

BIDSO is currently focused on the toys segment, but over time plans to leverage the design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities it is building to expand into adjacent consumer product categories that represent a combined global market opportunity of approximately $486 billion, with an estimated India market of around $22 billion. Within these sectors, nearly 45% represents organized contract manufacturing opportunities, creating significant long-term potential for integrated manufacturing platforms like BIDSO.

Rahul Agarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, BIDSO, added, "We are seeing a structural shift in both domestic and global markets. Indian brands are scaling rapidly, increasing demand for innovation-led manufacturing partners, while global brands are diversifying supply chains beyond China as a strategic priority. This creates a strong opportunity for India to emerge as a hub for design-led manufacturing, with end-to-end support for scaling brands."

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