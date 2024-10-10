Big Leap towards Affordable Housing for All: Habitat for Humanity and Partners host M-Sand Innovation Challenge Award Ceremony

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10: Habitat for Humanity's Terwilliger Center for Innovation joined hands with Startup TN and Kerala Startup Mission for the launch of the M-Sand Innovation Challenge 2024. Officially announced at a sector event, the initiative aims to transform the landscape of affordable housing in India through the support and scaling of solutions that can increase supply and improve distribution channels of manufactured sand, or M-sand, as a sustainable and accessible alternative to river sand. The initiative seeks to address challenges stemming from India's construction boom, which in turn generated a skyrocketing demand for sand, one of the sector's cornerstones. For instance, India is the world's second-largest producer of cement, requiring huge amounts of sand. This has fueled an illegal industry of river sand mining which, for years, have caused major environmental damage to the county's rivers.

M-Sand is an eco-friendly alternative to conventional sand that is made from crushed granite. It has emerged as an alternative a construction material, with hopes to address the challenges of river sand mining, but also to help bridge the housing gap of almost 19 million units in urban areas. "Our goal is to collaborate with private sector actors to mainstream sustainable construction practices, with sights on bringing these practices to low-income markets, so that families can build homes that are more sustainable and resilient," said Anoop Nambiar, India Country Director from Habitat's Terwilliger Center.

Through its Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, Habitat for Humanity has partnered with industries and ecosystem stakeholders to reduce housing costs and improve access to essential building materials. The M-Sand Innovation Challenge 2024 will explore and test cuttiedge technologies across the entire M-Sand value chain--from mining and manufacturing to distribution and application. By integrating innovative practices, it will enhance the availability and affordability of this vital construction resource.

At the event, three businesses were awarded for their potential to enhance affordable housing solutions in India, following a selection process by a jury of construction, sustainability, and innovation experts:

* M/s.Satiq Concrete Manufacturer Pvt Ltd. for 'WINNER' - INR 4 Lakhs (Four Lakhs)

* M/s. Vision - (Application - VAnalytics) for '1st Runner Up' - INR 2 Lakhs (Two Lakhs)

* M/s. Go Green Elements for '2nd Runner Up' - INR - 1 Lakh (One Lakh)

Each winning team will have the opportunity to present their solutions and discuss their next steps in a brief pitch session. "We are certain that these partnerships play an important role in expanding access of emerging innovations across all income groups. Moreso, the M-Sand Innovation Challenge bring attention to an important area where significant advancements have already been made, but there are still opportunities to be tapped," added Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO of Startup TN.

About Habitat's Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter

The Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, a unit of Habitat for Humanity International, works with housing market systems by supporting local firms and expanding innovative and client- responsive services, products and financing so that households can improve their shelter more effectively and efficiently. The ultimate goal of the Terwilliger Center is to make housing markets work more effectively for people in need of decent, affordable shelter, thereby improving the quality of life for low-income households. To learn more, visit habitat.org/tcis.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in U.S.A. Since its founding in 1976, the housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported millions of people to build or improve a place they can call home. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit habitat.org/asiapacific.

About Startup TN

Startup TN is an initiative by the government of Tamil Nadu to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, creating a supportive ecosystem for startups.

About Kerala Startup Mission

Kerala Startup Mission promotes entrepreneurship and supports startups, driving innovation and creating a vibrant startup environment in Kerala.

