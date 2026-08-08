BigBloc Construction Begins FY27 on a Strong Footing; Accelerates Transformation into an Integrated Green Building Solutions Company

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 8: BigBloc Construction Ltd (BSE - 540061, NSE - BIGBLOC), one of India's largest manufacturers of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and AAC Wall Panels, reported a resilient performance for the first quarter of FY27, reflecting healthy demand across key markets, improved operational efficiencies and continued execution of its long-term growth strategy.

Key Highlights:-

- EBITDA in Q1 FY27 grew 386% YoY and stood at ₹ 6.28 crore (EBITDA Margin 7.93%), reflecting stable operational performance and disciplined cost management. Disciplined execution and efficient cost management measures helped in sharp improvement in profitability, net loss narrowing significantly to ₹71.95 lakh in Q1 FY27 from ₹4.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

- Commercial production commenced at the Umargaon facility for Construction Chemicals, including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives. The consolidated capacity utilisation improved to 69% for Q1 2026-27 as compared to 53% in Q1 2025-26 in spite of labour shortages.

- Total rooftop solar capacity across the Group increased to 3.34 MW, further strengthening the Company's sustainability initiatives and reducing dependence on conventional energy.

- The Company has recently acquired approximately 56,950 sq. mts. of land near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to establish India's largest greenfield AAC Blocks manufacturing facility. Construction of the project is expected to commence after the monsoon season, marking a significant milestone in the Company's expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in Central India.

- The Group has already secured a project from Larsen & Toubro (L & T) for the construction of a Bullet Train Station, reinforcing its presence in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Company continues to strengthen its position as an integrated green building solutions provider, supported by expansion into high-value product categories including AAC Wall Panels and Construction Chemicals, while simultaneously increasing manufacturing capacity and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable construction.

Revenue from Operations for Q1 FY27 increased by 40.5% year-on-year to ₹ 79.14 crore, compared with ₹ 56.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Company delivered a sharp improvement in profitability during Q1 FY27, with net loss narrowing significantly to ₹71.95 lakh in Q1 FY27 from ₹4.96 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting disciplined execution, efficient cost management and continued focus on improving profitability.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹ 6.28 crore (EBITDA Margin 7.93%), representing a growth of 386% YoY over the corresponding period last year. The Company maintained healthy operating margins through improved production efficiencies, prudent cost control measures and an increasing contribution from value-added products. EBITDA margin improved in Q1 FY27 to 7.93% as compared to EBITDA of 2.29% in Q1 FY26 and 7.31% in Q4 FY26.

Consolidated capacity utilisation during the quarter stood at 69%. Capacity utilisation at BigBloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd. stood at 84%, while SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd. achieved utilisation of 38%, reflecting steadily improving demand across product segments.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Limited, said, "We have begun FY27 on a solid foundation, delivering resilient financial performance while continuing our strategic transformation into an integrated green building solutions company. The quarter reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by sustained demand for sustainable construction materials, operational efficiencies and disciplined execution.

Beyond our core AAC Blocks business, we continue to expand our portfolio through AAC Wall Panels and Construction Chemicals--two high-potential segments that are expected to play an increasingly meaningful role in our future growth. We have received all approvals for Indore greenfield project, which will further strengthen our manufacturing footprint and enhance our ability to serve emerging markets across Central India.

The outlook for the construction materials industry remains highly encouraging. Government investments in infrastructure, affordable housing, industrial corridors, warehousing, commercial real estate and large-scale manufacturing projects continue to drive demand for faster, greener and more efficient building technologies. Increasing awareness around sustainable construction is further accelerating the adoption of AAC products and modern prefabricated building solutions.

Going forward, our priorities remain clear--improving capacity utilisation, expanding our portfolio of value-added products, strengthening our distribution network, driving operational excellence and creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders. With our integrated product portfolio, strategic investments and strong balance sheet, we believe BigBloc is well positioned to capitalise on the significant opportunities emerging across India's rapidly evolving construction sector."

About BigBloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L & T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

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