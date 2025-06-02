BigBloc Construction Q4 FY25 Revenue from Operations at Rs. 646 Million; growth of 13.7 QoQ%

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 2: Bigbloc Construction Limited (BSE: 540061. NSE: BIGBLOC), one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks and Panels in India has announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025.

* Q4 FY25 EBITDA at Rs. 57 Million, with a margin of 9%

* Q4 FY25 Sales Volume was 1,75,464 CBM; growth of 8% QoQ

Financial Highlights for Q4 and FY25:

* Sales volume for Q4 FY25 was 1,75,464 CBM up 8% QoQ and (2.1)% YoY

* Sales volume for FY25 was 6,03,101 CBM up 5% YoY

* Basic and Diluted EPS for Q4FY25 was at 07 and 0.07 respectively

* Basic and Diluted EPS for FY2025 was at 68 and 0.68 respectively

* Cash flow from operation was 96 Mn in FY2025

* Net Debt to Equity ratio remained stable at 3x

Business Highlights for Q4 and FY25:

* The consolidated capacity utilisation was 54% for Q4 FY25

* The consolidated capacity utilisation was 59% for FY25

* The capacity utilization at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd, BigBloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd and Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Pvt ltd was 72%, 63% and 24% respectively in Q4 FY25

* The capacity utilization at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd, BigBloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd and Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Pvt ltd was 76%, 72% and 16% respectively in FY25

Commenting on the performance Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman said: For the financial year 2025, Bigbloc Construction reported consolidated Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo Revenue from Operations of Rs. 2,246 Mn, a decline of 7.6% YoY. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributed to a slowdown in India's construction sector, a key demand driver for our products, which experienced a period of deceleration due to several external factors.

General elections in the country led to delays in government-led infrastructure projects, while prolonged monsoon conditions disrupted site operations, logistics, and supply chains. These factors collectively impacted order flows, site execution and on-ground activity, particularly in core geographies such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Operationally, the consolidated capacity utilisation for the year stood at 59%. The lower utilisation was largely due to the planned shutdown and subsequent technology upgrade at the Umargaon plant. This also impacted the EBITDA, which stood at Rs. 292 million for FY2025. However, trial operations resumed in October 2024, and the plant is now gradually scaling up to optimal utilisation levels. The upgrades are expected to enhance long-term efficiency and product quality. Despite these operational challenges, the Companymaintaineda stable Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x in FY2025.

Strategically, the Company completed the Phase 2 expansion of its Wada facility under its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigbloc Building Elements. With this expansion, Bigbloc's total installed capacity reached 13 lakh cubic meters per annum, positioning it among the largest AAC block manufacturersin the country.

During the year, the joint venture company SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies launched India's first AAC Wall Plant in Kheda, Gujarat. The plant received an order from Tata Projects for AAC wall panels at Micron's semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. This marks an important milestone in introducing large-formatAAC wall panels to the Indian market.

Further strengthening its portfolio diversification, the Company ventured into the manufacturing of construction chemicals through its subsidiary at the Umargaon facility. This strategic move broadens Bigbloc's offerings and enables entry into fast-growing segments within the building materials industry.

On the sustainability front, the total installed solar power capacity across Bigbloc and its subsidiaries now stands at 2,375 kW. With this initiative, the Company is now meeting approximately 22% of its power requirements through renewable energy, thereby aligning operations with its long-term ESG goals.

Looking ahead, in line with its vision for long-term expansion, the Company, through its subsidiary Starbigbloc Building Material, has acquired land in Madhya Pradesh to expand its AAC Blocks business in central India. Furthermore, with the commissioning of the upgraded Umargaon plant and the stabilization of the new AAC wall panel operations, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the recovery in construction activity.

About Bigbloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L & T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

