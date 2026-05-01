Billabong High International School, Vadodara Celebrates 100% ICSE & ISC Results; Student Shines as City Topper at ICSE and ISC humanities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Billabong High International School, Vadodara, powered by Lighthouse Learning Group, one of India's most progressive K-12 school networks, today announced its ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for the academic year 2025-26, with students delivering a strong academic performance.

The ICSE (Class 10) cohort demonstrated consistent outcomes, with students achieving high scores across subjects. Arshneet Kaur Inderpalsingh Anand emerged as the School Topper with an exceptional 98.4%, achieving one of the highest scores and securing the title of City Topper, followed by Kamea Johri securing 97.6%. Veer Dishantkumar Sanghavi secured the third position with 97.4%.

The ISC (Class 12) cohort also recorded strong academic performance across streams. Aashi Purohit emerged as the school topper in Humanities with 97.5%, followed by Divya R. Doshi with 94.5%. Afreen Saquib Ameeri and Swayam Bharatbhai Limbani jointly secured the third position with 94.25%.

Around 47% of grade 10, ICSE students scored above 90%, with 15 students achieving perfect scores of 100 in individual subjects. The school average at ICSE is 89.19%.

Additionally, 26% of students scored 91% and above in grade 12, ISC.

The results reflect the school's focus on building strong academic foundations through inquiry-led learning, regular assessments, and personalised attention to each learner's progress.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Priti Shrimal, Principal, Billabong High International School, Vadodara, said, "I am absolutely thrilled to announce our outstanding 10th and 12th Board Results this year, a shining testament to the unwavering commitment, resilience, and brilliance that define our Billabong family. Our students have not only met but surpassed expectations, securing top ranks, perfect scores, and distinctions across subjects. This success is a collective victory - born from the innovative teaching of our faculty, the tireless preparation of our students, and the encouragement from parents every step of the way. Let this moment inspire us to aim even higher. Together, we continue to build a legacy of excellence. With immense pride, let this moment inspire us to aim even higher. Together, we continue to build a legacy of excellence."

Aashi Purohit in ISC (Humanities), Country Topper in Psychology, said, "Securing a perfect 100 in Psychology is a proud moment for me. The support and guidance from my teachers played a crucial role in helping me stay focused and confident. This achievement inspires me to continue striving for excellence."

The school attributes this success to the collaborative efforts of students, educators and parents, along with a strong academic framework that balances curricular excellence with life skills, critical thinking, and creativity.

As students progress to the next stage of their academic journeys, Billabong High International School, Vadodara remains committed to nurturing confident, self-aware, and future-ready individuals prepared to thrive in a dynamic global environment.

About Billabong High International School:

Billabong High International School, powered by Lighthouse Learning Group, is one of India's leading K-12 education providers. We operate across 20 schools in India and Male, the Maldives, with our Pre-K programme integrated with Kangaroo Kids.

Serving over 15,000+ learners across campuses, our mission is to create engaging, meaningful learning experiences that leave a lasting impact. We believe in giving learning a clear purpose, empowering children to become thinkers, innovators, and problem-solvers. This philosophy has shaped countless student success stories in academics and beyond.

The Billabong High International School network offers curricula under the ICSE, CIE (IGCSE), and CBSE boards, from preschool through Grade XII.

To learn more, visit: www.billabonghighschool.com

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