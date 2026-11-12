Billennium Marks 10 Years in India As European Companies Turn to India for Strategic Capability

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: European companies once came to India for scale. Today, they increasingly come for capability - teams that own parts of global programmes, a trade framework that now covers services and digital trade, and shared ground on data and AI regulation. Billennium, a European IT Services & Consulting company marking ten years in India, explains what is driving the shift - and what it means for businesses on both sides.

For most of the last two decades, the European conversation about India was about capacity - how many engineers, how fast, at what cost. That conversation has not disappeared, but it is no longer the one that matters most.

Why now

The shift is happening against a backdrop of rapid growth. India is now home to more than 1,700 Global Capability Centres employing around 1.9 million people, according to NASSCOM and Zinnov, which expect the number to exceed 2,000 by 2030. The Indian government has signalled its support, announcing in its 2025-26 Union Budget a national framework to help states attract GCCs to emerging cities

At the same time, the policy environment between Europe and India has changed. The EU-India Free Trade Agreement, concluded in January 2026, gives services and digital trade a dedicated place in the relationship, building on cooperation under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council. India's Digital Personal Data Protection framework is moving towards full implementation, with key requirements taking effect through May 2027, just as AI shifts from pilots into core business operations.

And European companies that set up in India a decade ago now have teams mature enough to take on more than delivery. Billennium, which opened its office in Pune in 2016, is one of them.

So the question is changing: where can India-based teams shape a company's global technology agenda, rather than simply execute it? Four forces are pushing European companies towards that question.

1. From capacity to ownership

European companies build technology capabilities in India in different ways. Some run their own Global Capability Centres, others work with technology partners, and many combine both. Whatever the model, the expectations placed on India teams are rising.

At Billennium, that shift can be seen in how capabilities have developed across locations. In PEGA, for example, expertise built in India has helped develop competencies in Poland, while India-based team leaders now manage global teams spanning multiple markets. The direction of knowledge transfer is no longer one-way.

This model extends into some of Billennium India's strongest capabilities, including quality assurance, system integration and validation. Its validation practice brings together a strong talent pool of specialists across India and other delivery locations, while its integration teams combine MuleSoft integration expertise across India, Europe and Canada. In QA, the team covers both test automation and API testing, supporting the quality and reliability of technology delivered across global programmes. Billennium experts have supported clients across industries including pharmaceuticals and life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and consumer goods, where technology often needs to operate across complex, interconnected environments.

- Ten years ago, we were asked how many people we could add. Today we're asked where India team can make the biggest difference to the global priorities. That is a very different conversation. It's about trust and accountability for outcomes, not just tasks. The most important change I've seen in ten years isn't the size of our team; it's the kind of work European clients bring to Pune. They come to us with problems to solve, not just tickets to close - says Mariusz Kura, General Manager APAC, Billennium.

2. Connected, not just larger

Ownership only works when India teams are wired into the rest of the organisation: its specialists, its decision-makers and its transformation programmes. A team that operates as a standalone delivery function can grow in size without growing in influence.

Billennium has seen this in its own operations. When it registered its company in India in 2016 and opened its Pune office a year later, the local team was still small. Ten years later, the Pune team has grown to around 200 specialists, 71% of whom have more than eight years of professional experience. Behind those numbers is a recruitment process that combines technical verification by senior leaders with checks for communication and team alignment.

They work alongside colleagues across Europe, Canada and other delivery locations as integrated teams delivering technology projects for enterprise clients, rather than as a standalone offshore unit. India-based specialists contribute to projects across integration, quality assurance, validation, cloud, software development, AI and data. Through its follow-the-sun model, Billennium combines specialists across geographies to extend client coverage across time zones, provide real-time support and reduce response times.

- Across our technology capabilities, expertise is distributed across geographies, enabling knowledge, leadership and delivery responsibilities to be shared seamlessly. Our follow-the-sun model further strengthens collaboration across time zones, bringing specialists together as one integrated global team. For us, expertise has no geographical boundaries, the right talent can come from Pune just as naturally as from Warsaw or Toronto - says Vikas Ranjan, Managing Director India, Billennium.

3. Trade policy is catching up

Policy is moving in the same direction. In January 2026, the European Union and India concluded negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement that goes beyond tariffs on goods, with dedicated chapters on trade in services and digital trade. The two economies already exchange more than €180 billion in goods and services a year.

Individual European countries are building their own bridges too. Poland and India elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2024, and technology featured prominently during Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to India in October 2026, with meetings in New Delhi and Bengaluru on AI, space technologies, dual-use solutions and responsible innovation. Billennium took part in the accompanying business mission and, together with the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IPCCI), co-hosted the "Bridging Europe & India: Leaders' Roundtable", with support from the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI).

For Billennium's CEO, Gaweł Bartosz Łopi�"ski, the relationship should run both ways:

- Ten years ago, India became Billennium's gateway to a global service delivery model. Today, we see an opportunity for India to play a similar role for other Polish companies, while Poland can become a natural gateway to the European market for Indian businesses. The next stage of this cooperation, however, should go beyond services alone. Poland brings strong engineering expertise, experience in regulated industries, and a deep understanding of the European regulatory landscape, while India offers scale, a broad technology talent pool, and a dynamic innovation ecosystem. By combining these strengths, we can jointly build technologies that compete globally - says Łopi�"ski.

4. Regulation as shared ground

The fourth force is less visible but may prove the most important. As AI moves deeper into enterprise operations, the hard questions are no longer only about tools, but about data control, security, governance and compliance.

Europe has spent years building experience in regulated data environments. India is in the process of implementing its Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, with key requirements coming into effect in stages through May 2027. For companies operating in both markets, this creates common ground - governance practices developed in one market can inform implementation in the other, and teams that understand both become more valuable.

For Billennium, this is also an operating-model question. Its India delivery is integrated into the same data protection, security, documentation and audit framework used for global projects. This includes comprehensive data protection management, compliance with international data regulations and security standards such as ISO/IEC 27001:2013, as well as GDPR requirements. This becomes increasingly important as India-based teams take responsibility for systems and processes where delivery, data governance and regulatory requirements are closely connected.

DPDP and European regulation are not identical, but they share a common logic: businesses need to know their data before they automate on top of it. Teams that work across both markets learn to build that discipline into projects from day one.

What it means for European companies

For European businesses already present in India, the question is no longer whether to be there, but what role their India operations should play. That means deciding which global priorities India teams can own, how they connect with expertise in other markets, and where external partners can complement capabilities already built in-house. In-house teams and partners do not have to be alternatives.

For India, the shift is an opportunity to move further up the value chain of European companies' global operations, not by adding headcount, but by taking on responsibility.

- For the next ten years, our ambition for Pune isn't to be bigger for the sake of it. It's to be a place where European companies find capabilities that shape their global programmes, and where Indian engineers have a seat at the table when global technology decisions are made. India's talent has never been the question. The question now is whether European companies are ready to give their India teams real responsibility. The ones that do will move faster, and we want to help them get there - adds Vikas Ranjan.

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