Binance Announces 'Binance Online' on May 13, Featuring Leading Voices Across Crypto, Finance, and Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Binance today announced the Binance Online, a new global virtual event taking place on May 13 at 11am UTC. The event brings together leading voices from across crypto, institutional finance, blockchain infrastructure, and technology for a live digital program streamed globally on Binance Square.

Spanning more than four hours of programming, Binance Online will feature a mix of roundtables, interviews, and community segments focused on the major forces shaping the next phase of the digital asset industry. Discussions will explore topics including institutional adoption, blockchain infrastructure, market developments, the evolving role of stablecoins, and the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence.

The event's first wave of speakers announced includes Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder of Binance and Giggle Academy; Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and an early pioneer in cryptography and digital money; Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur and investor known for his commentary on crypto and macro trends; Rob Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock; Chamath Palihapitiya, founder and CEO of Social Capital; Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation; and Guy and Nic from Coin Bureau, two of the most widely followed crypto educators and commentators globally.

Binance's leadership team will also participate in the event, including co-CEOs Yi He and Richard Teng. They will be offering perspectives on the industry's development and Binance's role in the global digital asset ecosystem.

"The conversation around crypto has evolved significantly. Today, the focus is not just on whether digital assets will matter, but on how the industry will scale, integrate with global finance, and unlock new forms of utility," said Yi He, Co-CEO of Binance. "With Binance Online, we want to create a platform for thoughtful, forward-looking dialogue on the trends, technologies, and market developments shaping the future of the ecosystem."

Binance Online is proudly supported by partners including Fusionist, Pixels, Chromia, and ZEROBASE. In addition to featured sessions, Binance Online will include live audience engagement and interactive community moments. Viewers will be able to participate in $10,000 in giveaways throughout the event.

Moreover, Binance will direct all event proceeds toward two education-focused charitable initiatives. $35,000 will be donated to the UZH Blockchain Center at the University of Zurich to support student enrollment in its Deep Dive into Blockchain summer program, helping broaden access to high-quality blockchain education for students and young professionals. Binance will also donate $15,000 to Geeks Academy, Kyrgyzstan's largest IT academy, to expand access to online courses on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Educational initiatives under this grant may also receive support from the Secretary of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

With participation from leaders across markets, institutions, blockchain ecosystems, and media, Binance Online is set to become a global platform for conversations at the forefront of crypto. Users can pre-register on Binance Square ahead of the event and tune in live on May 13 at 11:00 AM UTC.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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