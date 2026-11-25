PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: There is a luxury that no marble or fitting can match: waking to first light across a green landscape, watching rain fall over the treetops and looking out on a river that runs all the way to the horizon. Rising on the Noida Expressway in Sector 150, Prateek Group's upcoming ultra-luxury address is designed to offer that experience every day.

Biophilia, Nature & Greenery is the second pillar of the group's vision, A Story of Fine Living. The first pillar, Art Deco 2.0, gives the address its form. This one gives it its soul. The development sits on one of the most premium land parcels in Sector 150, a sector conceived as part of Noida's Sports City plan, with low-density development and a large share of its land kept green.

Why nature belongs at home

Biophilia, a term popularised by the biologist Edward O. Wilson in 1984, describes the human bond with the natural world. That same year, Roger Ulrich's study in Science found that hospital patients with a view of trees recovered faster and needed fewer strong painkillers than those facing a brick wall.

The idea is now reshaping real estate. The Global Wellness Institute estimates that wellness real estate reached $876 billion in 2025, growing 23 per cent in a year while global construction grew 3 per cent. Buyers increasingly want homes that support how they feel, not only how they look.

A home with the whole sky around it

The design begins with 360-degree openness, so that no home is ever closed in. Every residence is planned to enjoy natural light, ventilation, privacy and expansive views from all sides, with landscaped greens, serene water features and open sky woven into everyday life. It is a simple promise and a rare one: every window a landscape, every home an endless horizon.

Horizon living

Owing to its location, the address is expected to look out on uninterrupted openness. Green landscapes unfold in the foreground and, beyond them, the river runs all the way to the horizon. With no direct visual obstruction, the view is expected to reach about 11 km from the first floor and stretch further as the floors rise. It is less a view than an experience, one that changes with every hour and every season, so that the rhythm of nature is not just felt but lived from home.

A year at the window

Each season is planned to bring something different:

- Sunrise to sunset: With a direct east-to-west orientation, residences are planned to receive sunlight through the day, from soft morning light to warm evening hues. Wall-size windows draw that light, and fresh air, deep into the home.

- Nights under open skies: As the city quiets, clear skies open up for peaceful stargazing, a fitting close to the day.

- The monsoon: The horizon becomes a visual retreat, with every drop falling over lush greens, best watched from the balcony with a cup of tea or coffee.

- Winter mist: A soft blanket of fog settles along the nearby river, bringing a calm, above-the-clouds feeling with crisp air and soft sunlight.

- Migration season: As birds arrive, the surroundings come alive with movement, with bird watching and riverside openness to enjoy from home.

- Fresh air, all day: With 360-degree openness, expansive greens and wall-size windows, air flows freely across every residence. The address is expected to rank among those with the lowest AQI in Delhi NCR.

A luxury measured in light, air and sky

True luxury is the freedom to breathe, to look far and to feel unhurried. Planned as a low-density development, the address is designed to offer fresh air, visual freedom and a more private, premium way of living that is rarely found in urban settings. It aims to set a new benchmark for luxury housing and fine living on the Noida Expressway.

For homebuyers in a city that keeps getting denser, this matters. Open views and clean air are becoming harder to find, and the families who value them are now asking for them before they ask about amenities.

Close to the city, open to the horizon

Nature will not come at the cost of connection. Once the proposed Yamuna Pushta corridor is complete, linking the DND Flyway along Pushta Road past Sector 150 to the Yamuna Expressway, the address is estimated to be around 20 minutes from Delhi and 30 minutes from Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Where nature sets the standard

Prateek Group's earlier projects have been known for low density and green surroundings, from Prateek Edifice, planned with two apartments per floor open on two sides, to Prateek Canary, with panoramic green views and large private decks in Sector 150.

Together with Art Deco 2.0 and Sports, Lifestyle, Wellness & Leisure, Biophilia, Nature & Greenery forms the foundation of A Story of Fine Living. Design gives the address its grandeur, and nature gives it its soul. Together they aim to create a landmark that families will be proud to call home, and that others will measure themselves against.

About Prateek Group

With over two decades of experience, Prateek Group has delivered more than 20 million sq ft of development and welcomed over 50,000 families home across Delhi NCR. Its portfolio includes Prateek Stylome, Prateek Edifice, Prateek Canary and Prateek Grand City. Guided by its philosophy, "Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks", the group continues to create distinctive residential addresses shaped by thoughtful design, evolving lifestyles and a lasting commitment to quality.

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