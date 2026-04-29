Bisleri International and Ministry of Earth Sciences Mark Earth Day 2026 with a Pan-India Pledge Drive Across 10 States and 3 Union Territories

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 29: On Earth Day 2026, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, mobilized thousands of citizens across 10 States and 3 Union Territories in a powerful demonstration of collective environmental action. Under the theme "Our Power, Our Planet," the initiative brought together students, communities, and institutions to pledge their commitment to a cleaner, greener India.

The campaign resonated deeply at the grassroots level, with multiple pledge-taking events held across 130 institutes. An overwhelming 54,860 participants from schools, colleges, and public institutions took an oath to act sustainably in their daily lives. The pledge called upon citizens to use energy responsibly, conserve water and natural resources, and adopt sustainable practices, recognizing that environmental protection is essential for the benefit of Mother Earth and future generations.

Aligning with this year's theme, 'Our Power, Our Planet,' the campaign successfully placed citizens at the heart of climate action. To mark the occasion, Bisleri representatives were invited to the MoES headquarters. The event was graced by Chief Guest Padma Shri Dr. Shailesh Nayak, alongside Dr. M. Ravichandran (Secretary, MoES), Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra (Director General), and Dr. Jagvir Singh (Senior Scientist).

Mr. K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Our collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, GoI, reflects the scale of collective responsibility we all share towards our planet. With over 54,860 individuals, citizens, and institutional partners coming together to commit to energy conservation and sustainable living, this campaign is a testament to the power of community-led action. At Bisleri, we believe that meaningful environmental change is driven not just by policy, but by people, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering every Indian to be a catalyst for a cleaner, greener future."

The Earth Day campaign reinforces Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative, a movement that has long championed the responsible use and recycling of plastic, transforming post-consumer waste into opportunity. By fostering citizen-led action and building lasting partnerships with government bodies and communities alike, Bottles for Change continues to drive India towards a more circular, sustainable future.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com

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