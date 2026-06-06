Bisleri International Continues its World Environment Day Legacy with 'Wings of Change' - A New Chapter in Plastic Circularity

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Bisleri International and Bhamla Foundation Co-created 'Wings of Change,' a unique art installation to mark World Environment Day 2026. The artwork was inaugurated by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Created from 2,000 used PET bottles and installed at Carter Road in Mumbai, Wings of Change demonstrates the practical applications of plastic recycling through artistic expression. Like its counterpart, 'Binny the Bird', which was unveiled last year, it reinforces the idea that used plastic can become a valuable resource rather than being discarded as waste. To strengthen engagement and raise awareness about environmental issues, Bisleri and the Bhamla Foundation also announced a one-year strategic collaboration to work together across a range of sustainability initiatives throughout the year.

Dr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "World Environment Day is a reminder that sustainability is a continuous journey that requires collective action. Plastic, when disposed of responsibly, can become a valuable resource that can be recycled into useful items. Through our Bottles for Change initiative, we continue to work with communities, institutions, and civic bodies to build awareness around responsible plastic disposal and strengthen recycling systems. 'Wings of Change', created from 2,000 used Bisleri PET bottles in partnership with the Bhamla Foundation, is a powerful reminder about how small actions, when taken together, can create meaningful impact."

Asif Bhamla, Founder, Bhamla Foundation, said, "Art has the power to move people in ways words alone cannot. With Wings of Change, we invite every person who sees this installation to reflect on their own role in the plastic journey. Formalizing our collaboration with Bisleri into a year-long partnership is something we are truly excited about. Together, we hope to reach more communities, spark more conversations, and prove that environmental responsibility is an opportunity to build something beautiful."

On-ground activations at the event reflected Bisleri's holistic approach to sustainability. Benches crafted from recycled Bisleri bottle caps were placed across the venue, while attendees and dignitaries were gifted plant pots made from recycled plastic. Together with Wings of Change, they symbolizes that single piece of plastic can lead many lives when managed responsibly. As part of the Bottles for Change initiative, collection bins were placed across the venue to divert plastic waste from landfills and channel it for recycling. Trained volunteers engaged attendees on waste segregation practices, the inherent value of plastic waste, and how to upcycle it into useful, meaningful products.

Wings of Change is part of Bisleri' s flagship Bottles for Change programme, which is active across 52 municipal corporations and has reached over 10.09 million citizens in last eight years. Complementing awareness efforts, Bisleri's six Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) create efficient channels for collecting and processing dry waste, ensuring plastic is given not just another life, but a purposeful one.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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