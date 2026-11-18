NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, has joined Abu Dhabi T10 as its Official Hydration Partner for the 2026 season, scheduled from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership comes as Abu Dhabi T10 enters a new chapter as an Abu Dhabi Government-owned sporting property, under the stewardship of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub and backed by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The fast-paced, 10-over-a-side tournament is held annually in the UAE and is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mr Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director - Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said "Our association with Abu Dhabi T10 reinforces Bisleri's commitment to championing hydration and making it an integral part of the sporting experience. Through this partnership, we look forward to engaging with cricket fans and bringing our association to life through an integrated marketing approach."

Matt Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi T10, said, "As we shape the next phase of Abu Dhabi T10, we are building relationships with established international brands that share our ambition for growth, quality, and an outstanding event experience. Bisleri's scale and strong connection with cricket audiences make it a natural fit for the tournament as we look to deepen fan engagement, strengthen our commercial platform, and further extend Abu Dhabi T10's international profile."

As Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will supply packaged drinking water in 500 ml and 1 litre formats. Visi Coolers and ice boxes will be placed across the venue to support the hydration needs of players, teams and spectators throughout the tournament.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy spanning more than 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown into one of India's leading beverage businesses. The maker of one of the country's best-selling packaged drinking water brands, Bisleri follows a stringent process involving 90 quality tests and 10 stages of purification, reflecting its commitment to providing consumers with safe, pure drinking water.

Bisleri International has 130 operational plants and a distribution network of more than 6,000 distributors and 7,500 distribution trucks across India, with a presence in the UAE market. Its portfolio includes Bisleri packaged drinking water, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water and carbonated beverages such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. Its products are also available through the Bisleri@Doorstep direct-to-consumer platform.

Sustainability is a key focus for Bisleri International. Through its Bisleri Greener Promise initiative under Sustainability 2.0, the company works on recycling, water conservation and other sustainability measures. For more information about Bisleri International, its people, brands and initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com

About Abu Dhabi T10

The Abu Dhabi T10 is an international cricket competition played in the sport's fastest 10-over format. Hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the tournament features leading players from around the world and combines high-intensity cricket with a compact, fan-focused match experience.

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