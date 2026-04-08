Bisleri International Partners with Karan Aujla's P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 as Official Beverage Partner

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Bisleri International, India's most trusted packaged drinking water brand, announces its association as the Official Beverage Partner for Karan Aujla's P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026. Spanning 11 shows across 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, and Ludhiana, the tour marks one of the most anticipated live music movements of the year.

Karan Aujla has come to define a generation of Punjabi pop, shaping both sound and cultural expression. The P-Pop Culture India Tour brings that energy to life at scale, uniting fans across cities in a shared celebration of music and community. As part of its on-ground presence, Bisleri will set up free hydration stations across all venues, ensuring access to safe drinking water throughout the concert experience.

Speaking about the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "Live entertainment has emerged as one of the most powerful platforms for brands to build cultural relevance at scale. As India's concert economy expands, it opens up high-impact touchpoints to engage younger audiences in authentic environments. Our partnership with Karan Aujla's P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 allows us to strengthen Bisleri's presence in this space while delivering a critical on-ground utility through reliable hydration. It's a strategic investment in connecting with consumers in moments that matter, at scale and across markets."

Commenting on the partnership, Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation stated, "Designing for a tour of this scale comes down to precision and flow across every touchpoint. With the P-Pop Culture India Tour, our focus has been on making every element work seamlessly together. Bisleri played a key role in that, with a consistent presence across cities that ensured fans had access throughout. It was a purposeful association that added real value on ground."

Bisleri's continued presence across large-scale live events reflects its evolving role as essential infrastructure within India's growing live entertainment ecosystem, enabling reliable hydration at scale.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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