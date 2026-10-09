Bisleri International Partners with Meerut Cantonment, the H2OMovement, Pact to Advance Responsible Water and Plastic Management

NewsVoir

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8: Bisleri International, in collaboration with Meerut Cantonment, PACT & H2OMovement, held a two-day sustainability outreach programme to strengthen awareness and community participation in responsible plastic, water management and environmental stewardship. The initiative aligns with Bisleri' s Greener Promise and PACT & H2OMovement. The programme brought together Army Personnel at the Meerut Cantonment, Students, Families, and Community Members through awareness sessions, demonstrations, and cultural engagement.

The programme was inaugurated on September 30 in the presence of Major General Sumit Rana, Meerut Cantonment, Mr K Ganesh, Director, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, and Dr Sanjaanaa Jon, Founder PACT & H2Omovement.

As part of the inaugural event, Bisleri unveiled recycled plastic benches and used plastic collection bins to show case post-consumer plastics can be made to useful product and promote circular economy.

Bisleri and H2OMovement teams conducted sessions with school students on water, plastic management, source segregation, four-bin segregation, and recycling.

Speaking at the event, Mr K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Building a circular economy requires collective action by businesses, institutions and communities. Through Bottles for Change, we are focused on making responsible plastic management a part of everyday behaviour. Our collaboration with the Meerut Cantonment and H2OMovement gives us an opportunity to engage directly with students, families and the wider community, while demonstrating simple actions such as segregation at source that can make responsible waste management more effective."

Major General Sumit Rana, Meerut Cantonment said, "Lasting change in waste management largely depends on informed and responsible participation. Our collaboration with Bisleri International and H2OMovement brings together institutions, families and young people to build greater awareness and encourage practices that can become part of everyday life at the Cantonment."

Dr Sanjaanaa Jon, Founder PACT and H2Omovement explained, "The youth are not simply the leaders of tomorrow -they are the changemakers of today. From the world's largest democracy, we have an extraordinary opportunity to mobilise millions of young voices around one of humanity's most fundamental responsibilities: protecting water. Every drop we save is an investment in our collective future. Through the Bisleri H2OMovement and PACT, our mission is to take 'Walk for Water, Walk for Life' from a message into a people's movement -connecting students, families, institutions and communities and inspiring them to become ambassadors for water, sustainability and responsible living. If we can inspire a generation to value every drop and take responsibility for the waste it creates, we can create change that travels from Meerut to India and from India to the world, taking sustainability into homes and communities."

The outreach extended beyond Schools to Army personnel and their families, with community-level sessions designed to demonstrate how segregation can be practised at the household level. Interactive activities, including door-to-door awareness, demonstrations and street theatre, made responsible waste-management practices more accessible and relatable for participants.

The programme culminated in a clean-up drive involving the Bisleri and H2Omovement team, volunteers, and participants. This was followed by the placement of collection bins and benches.

Through BISLERI H2OMOVEMENT • PACT, this effort is connected to the larger call for water conservation, youth mobilisation and responsible environmental action, building a culture in which saving water, managing waste responsibly and protecting our planet become everyday actions rather than occasional campaigns.

The collaboration between Meerut Cantonment, Bisleri International and BISLERI H2OMOVEMENT • PACT demonstrates the power of institutions, communities and young people working together to translate sustainability from an idea into a movement.

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