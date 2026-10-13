Bisleri International Promotes Responsible Waste Management as Official Hydration Partner of the Purple Umbrella Festival 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 13: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, collaborated with the Purple Umbrella Festival 2026 as its Official Hydration Partner. Held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, the festival brought together over 1,000 school students, and educators, climate experts, artists and innovators under the theme 'AI & Climate: Reimagining the Future Together.' The festival forms part of the Purple Umbrella Foundation's wider mission to empower one million young climate champions. Bisleri's flagship Bottles for Change initiative played a central role in sensitising young participants on responsible plastic waste management, recycling and circularity.

As part of the collaboration, Bisleri created a dedicated 'Greener Promise' experience designed to help students see plastic waste as a resource that can be recovered, recycled and reimagined. At the centre of the experience was Wings of Change, an art installation created from 2,000 used PET bottles, using creative expression to bring the idea of circularity to life. The company also showcased its Benches of Dreams, made from recycled plastic, offering participants a tangible example of how discarded material can return to everyday use in a new form.

Speaking about the association, Dr Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "It is vital to engage young people in conversations about environmental responsibility and inspire them to turn awareness into action. The Purple Umbrella Festival offers students an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives. Through Bottles for Change, we continue to build awareness of responsible plastic waste management and recycling, encouraging everyone to play their part in creating a cleaner, greener planet."

Aligned with the Purple Umbrella Foundation's larger mission of empowering one million young climate champions, the festival encouraged young people to explore climate change as creators, problem-solvers and emerging climate champions. Theatre, film, technology, innovation and dialogue were central to these interactions. The programme featured Theatre for Climate, short films and documentaries, student innovations, climate talks, a Climate, Health & Mental Wellbeing Conclave, and the Climate & Heritage Quiz.

Neeraj Kumar, Founder, Purple Umbrella Foundation, said, "The Purple Umbrella Festival is designed to encourage young people to think creatively about climate challenges and the role they can play in addressing them. Bisleri's participation adds an important dimension to the festival by helping students understand the importance of responsible plastic waste management and recycling through hands-on experiences."

Bisleri's participation at the festival reinforced its commitment to advancing responsible plastic waste management and environmental awareness among young people. Through Bottles for Change, the company continues to promote recycling and circularity while encouraging more responsible waste-management choices at the individual and community level.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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