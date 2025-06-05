Bisleri International Unveils 'Binny the Bird' on World Environment Day to Champion Plastic Circularity

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Bisleri International marked the World Environment Day 2025 through the unveiling of 'Binny the Bird,' a unique art installation created from 2,000 upcycled PET bottles at Carter Road near Bandstand, Mumbai. The installation demonstrates practical applications of plastic recycling through artistic expression and reinforces Bisleri's core message that "used plastic is not waste; it is valuable." Unveiled for public viewing on June 4, the installation-created in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation-aims to drive environmental awareness. This partnership brings together Bisleri's commitment to sustainability and the Bhamla Foundation's strength in community outreach to amplify the message of environmental responsibility.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "Plastic waste management is one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Through our 'Bottles for Change' initiative, we're proving that used plastic isn't waste-it's a valuable resource that can be repurposed into meaningful things."

"This World Environment Day, Binny the Bird takes center stage as a powerful symbol of plastic circularity and sustainable transformation. This installation showcases how thoughtful recycling and creative innovation can help build a circular economy, where every PET bottle gets a second life. Our collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation strengthens this message, reinforcing the power of partnerships in driving real and lasting environmental impact."

Asif Bhamla, Founder, Bhamla Foundation, said, "Art has the unique power to change perspectives and inspire action. Through Binny the Bird, we are starting a conversation about environmental responsibility that reaches across communities. Our collaboration with Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative demonstrates how creative partnerships can transform environmental messaging into something that truly resonates with people. When 2,000 discarded bottles become a symbol of hope and transformation, we show that every individual action towards recycling can contribute to a larger movement for environmental change."

Binny the Bird is a striking example of how corporate sustainability efforts can drive visible impact and engage communities in environmental education. It reflects Bisleri's commitment to circular economy principles, including recycling innovation, plastic neutrality, and responsible waste disposal.

The installation builds on Bisleri's flagship program, Bottles for Change, which promotes awareness and action on plastic waste segregation and recycling. Active in 37 municipal corporations, it has reached over 6.3 million citizens in five years, driving grassroots behavioral change.

Bisleri has also established six Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across four states, creating efficient channels for collecting and recycling dry waste. The Benches of Dreams initiative further reinforces this by transforming plastic caps into beautiful and functional public seating.

Together, these efforts show how Bisleri turns plastic waste into valuable resources, blending creativity with community-driven sustainability.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)