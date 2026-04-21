Bisleri Limonata Launches the New "DoubleTheChill" Campaign Featuring Shahid Kapoor

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand and a pioneer in the carbonated soft drinks category, has announced charismatic Bollywood actor Mr. Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for Bisleri Limonata. The brand has unveiled its digital-first campaign, #DoubleTheChill, featuring Kapoor, marking its first-ever association with the actor.

Bisleri Limonata blends the zest of lime with the coolness of mint, delivering a refreshing and distinctive beverage experience that positions it apart in the lemon beverage category. Set against the backdrop of Amalfi Coast, known for its lemons, the campaign captures this bold and refreshing character through a contemporary narrative, with Mr. Shahid Kapoor's effortless charm and wide appeal reinforcing the brand's youthful connect.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ms. Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said "We're excited to collaborate with Mr. Shahid Kapoor to capture the playful essence of Limonata, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, renowned for its famous lemons. The #DoubleTheChill campaign brings to life the refreshing fusion of lemon and mint, offering a unique take on refreshment that resonates strongly with younger audiences. This partnership is a key step in our journey to scale the brand and foster deeper engagement through lively, high-spirited storytelling."

Mr. Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "Limonata continues to be a strong growth driver within our carbonated beverages portfolio, resonating strongly with consumers. This summer, through our #DoubleTheChill campaign, we are combining Mr. Shahid Kapoor's cultural influence with a robust digital-first strategy to accelerate both reach and consumption across markets. This is further amplified by high-impact visibility across trade channels from iconic truck branding and dealer boards to immersive consumer experiences."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shahid Kapoor, Actor, said, "Being part of the Bisleri Limonata #DoubleTheChill campaign was a lot of fun. Amalfi brings its own kind of magic - relaxed, sun-soaked, and effortlessly cool. That's exactly how Limonata feels, simple, refreshing with a 'zest' that tastes just right."

The campaign has been conceptualized by Bisleri's in-house creative team and will be amplified across digital platforms including Meta, YouTube and OTT, along with visibility across trade and on-ground touchpoints such as truck branding, visi coolers, danglers, dealer boards and key consumer events.

YouTube Link: www.youtu.be/NwkGacpsQ5U

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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