Bisleri's Bottles for Change Facilitates a Waste Collection Drive During Pune Wari Pilgrimage 2026

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company, under its flagship sustainability initiative Bottles for Change, implemented a plastic waste management and awareness campaign during the Pune Wari, one of Maharashtra's largest and most respected annual religious pilgrimages. Part of a three-year waste management and awareness partnership with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the initiative promoted responsible plastic waste management through citizen awareness, community participation, clean-up drives, and recycling interventions.

The campaign reached over two lakh devotees across key locations within the PCMC jurisdiction, including Akurdi, Pimpri, Dapodi and other stretches along the Wari route. Through on-ground information, education and communication (IEC) activities, volunteers encouraged devotees to adopt responsible waste-disposal practices, segregate plastic waste at source, and understand the importance of recycling. Around 300 volunteers participated in cleaning a 15 km stretch during the three-day campaign, helping collect approximately 6 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste, all of which will be channelled for recycling, supporting the circular economy. The initiative helped create a cleaner and safer pilgrimage experience for an estimated 2 lakh + devotees.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "The Wari is not only a celebration of faith but also an opportunity to inspire collective action towards environmental responsibility. Through Bottles for Change, we continue to work with local authorities, volunteers and citizens to demonstrate that large public gatherings can successfully adopt responsible plastic waste management practices. Our focus is on creating long-term behavioural change while ensuring that recyclable plastic is brought back into the circular economy."

Hon'ble Shri Ravi Babasaheb Landge, Mayor, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, "The 'Nirmal Wari, Swachh Wari' initiative which conveys the message of cleanliness through action amidst the sacred atmosphere of Jagadguru Santshreshtha Tukaram Maharaj's Palkhi procession is highly commendable. The efforts undertaken by Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. and 300 volunteers will certainly help keep the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad clean. Cleanliness is a collective responsibility, and such social initiatives will foster greater awareness among citizens regarding the conservation of Mother Earth."

The Pune Wari campaign builds on Bisleri's long-term commitment to strengthening plastic circularity in Maharashtra. Under its association with PCMC, Bottles for Change has collected and sent over 310 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste for recycling between April 2024 and June 2026. The initiative has also sensitised more than 40,000 citizens on responsible plastic waste management and installed 25 Benches of Dreams across the city.

Bisleri's Bottles for Change initiative has reached over 12.4 lakh citizens through awareness programmes and enabled the collection and recycling of 13,905 MT of plastic waste through its CSR initiatives across Maharashtra. The Pune Wari campaign reinforces Bisleri's commitment to make responsible recycling and plastic circularity a community-led movement.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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