Bizness Hackathon 2026: RMB Mumbai Guild Brings Together Investors, Founders and Policy Leaders in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: RMB Mumbai Guild, an invite-only forum for Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business Leaders, hosted Bizness Hackathon 2026 in Mumbai, a one-day networking and thought leadership event that drew Entrepreneurs, Investors, Family Offices, Corporate Leaders, Policymakers, Startup Founders and Industry Experts.

Alliance India Group, the Indian arm of Alliance Group Georgia and a Real Estate Developer active in residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects, was the event's Title Sponsor. Inspire Properties and Dash AI powered the event, with Dr. Sachin Shah, Dr. Paula, Skytrack Tours & Travels and Kinships.in as supporting partners.

The day opened with a networking breakfast, followed by a welcome address from Prashant Gupta, Chairperson of RMB Mumbai Guild and CEO of Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank.

"A little over a year ago, a couple of us like-minded friends who are professionals and business associates came together to start a business forum called RMB Mumbai Guild. We are a very niche business forum we focus on knowledge, networking, and increasing net worth," Gupta said.

"Your network is your net worth," he added, outlining perseverance, patience and integrity as the three growth habits he sees as non-negotiable for entrepreneurs.

Panel Discussions and Keynote

Through the day, the event ran Thought Leadership panels covering the Orange Economy, Luxury and Lifestyle, Real Estate, Geopolitics, Women Leaders, and Entrepreneurship and Startup growth under a "Zero to One" theme. Alliance India Group showcased investment opportunities in Georgia for the Indian Real Estate Investors, alongside a presentation from Umeed Child Development Centre, which also organised an art exhibition at the event together with Shruti Javeri.

The keynote address came from Rajnickant Patel, former Managing Director and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), who spoke on leadership, capital markets and the outlook for Indian enterprise.

Other speakers and panelists included Dr. Renu Shome, Director General of The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce India; Meenal Sikchi, Director at CARE Ratings Ltd; and Amita Maheshwari, former Chief Human Resources Officer at Disney Star APAC and founder of Somaa Health.

Startup Hackathon

Following a networking lunch, the event moved into its Startup Hackathon segment, where founders pitched business ideas to an audience of investors and industry leaders. Participating startups used the session to gather feedback, explore partnerships and seek visibility with potential investors.

The day closed with a networking session over high tea, giving attendees further opportunity to continue conversations from the panels and pitches.

Partner Ecosystem

Bizness Hackathon 2026 was supported by a wider network of partners across gifting, wellness, advisory and media. Brand and gifting partners: Dr Paula Goel, Fayth Clinic, Oracare Prime, Fast & Up, Must Be Nuts, Alisha Lakhani Brow Design, Chheda Jewellers, and Ummeed Child Development Centre provided attendees with gift hampers, vouchers and wellness products across healthcare, nutrition, beauty and lifestyle.

Caerus3 Advisors & Think Tank, Universal Legal Advocates, iNavigate Partners, and SBD Total Solutions served as Knowledge Partners, contributing expertise in Advisory, Legal and Business strategy.

"Our vision is to create a business forum where relationships come before transactions. By connecting professionals across disciplines from law and medicine to business and technology RMB Mumbai offers a trusted space where collaborations can flourish and opportunities can multiply," said Apurva Agarwal, Co-Founder of RMB Mumbai Guild and Partner at Universal Legal Advocates.

Harshiil Pethani Studios and Lopa Sanghvi Luxury Spaces took part as Art & Luxury Partners. "There was definitely an air of finesse when I walked into the event. It was very informative for us because we had people coming in from different fields, so it was interesting to get different perspectives," said Harshiil Pethani, founder of Harshiil Pethani Studios, a luxury design house working across architecture, interiors and luxury lighting. EQMint served as Media Partner, extending the event's reach across business and entrepreneurial communities.

About RMB Mumbai Guild

RMB Mumbai Guild is an invite-only business forum bringing together High Net Worth Individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and business leaders across industries. The

Guild runs networking forums, knowledge sessions and strategic initiatives intended to help members build long-term business relationships.

Content of this Press release is approved by RMB Guild Mumbai. This Press Release was done by theprhouse.com.

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