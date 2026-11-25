VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: SquadStack.ai and Bizom (Mobisy Technologies Pvt Ltd) announced the deployment of a Voice AI agent that takes real-time secondary orders from kirana and medical stores whose assigned salesman has missed the beat. The agent pitches each outlet's target products and live trade schemes, builds a confirmed cart, and writes the order back into Bizom. In POC with a global OTC healthcare brand, the agent dialled over 14,000 outlets, connected with 88%, and generated over 1,500 orders worth ₹16 lakh in incremental sales in September month alone. No human caller was replaced; every order was net new.

Every outlet on the beat now gets a call, even when the rep is absent or the territory is vacant. SquadStack.ai's Voice AI agent calls the missed outlet, pitches its own SKUs and trade schemes, writes the recovered order back into Bizom.

Absenteeism is one of the most persistent problems in India's FMCG general trade. Roughly 13 million kirana and medical stores depend on a distributor salesman visiting on a fixed weekly beat. When that salesman is on leave, unwell, or simply can't cover his full route, those stores don't get served. With frontline attrition at around 34% annually and territories frequently running below headcount, the problem compounds: 80% of orders come from 20% of stores, and the rest get less attention or no visit at all.

Conventional telecalling had tried to fill this gap and failed: generic scripts, wrong prices, and orders that never reached the distributor's system. Most FMCG companies stopped trying rather than fix it.

Before writing a line of code, the SquadStack.ai team went to the field, observed how salesmen pitch and how retailers order, and mapped the language retailers use. The resulting Voice AI agent is pre-integrated with the Bizom platform. When an outlet is flagged as missed, the agent receives its full context (target SKUs, running schemes, order history, distributor and salesman names) and calls the retailer, naming the distributor in the opening and pitching that outlet's own targets.

The agent understands how retailers actually order: by price point, pack colour and trade slang rather than catalogue names. It resolves aliases, calculates scheme prices deterministically, and builds a structured cart with ERP codes and confirmed quantities. Every confirmed order is written back into Bizom and routed to the same distributor and fulfilment path as a salesman's order. There is nothing new for the distributor or the brand team to learn.

The agent speaks the way retailers actually order: in Hinglish, using price points, pack colours and local shorthand like "35 rupees wala" or "blue wala" rather than catalogue names. Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati and Tamil are ready for QA. Any brand on Bizom's platform can go live with configuration rather than custom development.

"This partnership marks an important step towards route-to-market models that no longer depend on a single visit happening on a single day. With SquadStack's voice AI and Bizom's Real Intelligence, brands now have an always-on safety net beneath their field force, one that protects targets, supports distributors and keeps reps in control of their orders," says Lalit Bhise, Co-founder & CEO, Bizom.

"For decades, salesperson absenteeism has created a persistent gap in consumer goods distribution: missed visits often mean missed orders. Solving this takes more than an AI that speaks local languages. Retailers describe the same product in ten different ways, using price, packaging, colour or shorthand. We've built Voice AI that understands this context, captures the right order and integrates it into the distributor's workflow. With Bizom, we're bringing this capability into the wider distribution ecosystem to recover missed sales at scale and extend reach to underserved retailers." says Apurv Agrawal, CEO & Co-founder, SquadStack.ai

At 12.2% outlet conversion, the agent recovered missed-beat revenue without adding field headcount, and every order it captures is incremental to what the sales force already delivers.

Any of Bizom's 750-plus brands can activate this with their existing data feeds. For India's general trade channel, where the retailer-salesman relationship has resisted automation until now, this is the first proof that transactional Voice AI works at scale.

The partnership is expanding to additional FMCG brands on Bizom's platform, start-of-day and end-of-day manager calls that replace two hours of manual check-ins, and WhatsApp voice-note ordering as a fallback for retailers who prefer not to order by phone.

About SquadStack.ai

SquadStack.ai builds Voice AI Sales Agents that outsell your human team, helping 60+ leading Indian brands scale their sales operations and drive better business outcomes including Kotak Mahindra Bank, PhonePe, IndiaMART, Swiggy, Delhivery, Shiprocket, TVS Motor and Eureka Forbes. Today, SquadStack powers 50 lakh+ AI sales interactions every day, delivering up to 90% connectivity, and 2-3x lower CAC compared with human telecalling benchmarks. Powering these outcomes is its proprietary Sales Decision System, which combines real-time customer intelligence, sales execution and purpose-built AI to determine the next best action in every sales conversation, powered by in-house models including Arth, SquadStack's STT optimised for Indian telephony, and Maya, its sales-trained LLM.

For more information, visit squadstack.ai.

About Bizom

Bizom is an AI-first Route-to-Market (RTM) platform for consumer goods companies, helping brands improve sales execution, distributor operations, retail intelligence, and decision-making through AI, automation, and real-time market visibility.

Trusted by 750+ brands across 35+ countries, Bizom powers over $30 billion in annual GMV and is used by more than 250,000 field sales representatives,300,000 channel partners, and 10.2 million retailers, creating one of the industry's largest RTM networks.

For more information, visit bizom.com.

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