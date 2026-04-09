BlueEra Super App Bets on Hyperlocal Growth, Aims to Empower Local Businesses and Gig Workers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: BlueEra Super App, a one-stop platform for local businesses, jobs, services, and community connections, aims to simplify and drive hyperlocal growth. At a time when people are juggling multiple apps for finding jobs, discovering businesses, or accessing everyday services, BlueEra is bringing these needs together in one place, making it easier to operate and grow within a local ecosystem. At a time when many local businesses are facing challenges from dark store-led e-commerce models, BlueEra is offering a platform that helps them regain visibility and connect directly with nearby customers. This zero-commission indigenous super app offers a more accessible and cost-effective way for users to connect and transact locally.

The app is designed to support small and individual businesses by giving them a simple way to go digital without building a website or managing multiple platforms. From home-based food sellers and craft makers to service providers and homestay owners, users can list their offerings, reach nearby customers, and start building visibility within their area. For gig workers, the platform opens up access to local, flexible opportunities, helping them connect with relevant work more easily.

BlueEra also focuses on making communication both simple and secure. With encrypted in-app chat and calling, users can interact without sharing their personal contact details, adding a layer of privacy while dealing with new customers or service providers. Along with this, features like ride booking expand the platform's role in everyday use, making it more than just a listing or hiring app.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Manish K Sharma, Co-founder, BlueEra shared, "We are building BlueEra with a simple thought; people should not have to depend on multiple apps or invest heavily just to grow locally. Whether it's a small business, a gig worker, or someone running a home-based setup, our aim is to give them one platform where they can get discovered, connect, and grow without barriers."

By bringing together business discovery, jobs, services, and communication into a single platform, BlueEra is looking to make everyday digital needs more accessible while strengthening local connections between businesses, workers, and communities.

About BlueEra Super App

BlueEra Super App is an all-in-one platform designed to support local businesses, gig workers, and communities by bringing together business listings, job opportunities, services, and networking in one place. The app enables users to discover nearby businesses, find work, connect with customers, and access everyday services without relying on multiple platforms. With features like secure in-app chat and calling, ride booking, and easy listing for home-based businesses, BlueEra aims to simplify how people connect and grow within their local ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)