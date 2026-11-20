PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, concluded the second edition of SAAR - Showcase of Action, Achievement and Reflection - as part of its Founder's Day celebrations. Conceived as a tribute to the University's founder, the late Dr. Brij Mohan Lall Munjal, a Padma Bhushan awardee, the event brought together leaders and thinkers from industry, government, academia, philanthropy and the arts.

Under the theme 'The Curious Contradiction,' SAAR 2026 explored how purpose and profit, competition and collaboration, and technology and humanity can coexist and open up new possibilities. Four tracks brought the theme to life. SAARANSH convened industry and academia for a leadership roundtable on mobility, SAMVAAD explored free expression through debate, SHODH showcased research and innovation, and SWAPN explored memory, identity and heritage through art and installations.

BML Munjal University welcomed Mr. Ujjwal Munjal, Managing Director, Rockman Industries & Vice Chairman, Hero Electronix, as Chief Guest, and Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), as Guest of Honour at SAAR 2026.

Dr. Kalyanaraman said, "India's next phase of growth will depend in part on how well we turn research into innovations that address the needs of industry and society. Universities have an important role in that effort by supporting entrepreneurship and involving industry early in the research process. It is encouraging to see BML Munjal University bring these priorities together in its Founder's Day programme."

Commenting on SAAR 2026, Ms. Swati Munjal, President, BML Munjal University, said, "Founder's Day is both a celebration of our Founder's legacy and a chance to reflect on how we carry his values forward. This year's SAAR theme builds on that reflection by asking how purpose and profit, competition and collaboration, and technology and humanity can go hand in hand. Through debate, research, art and dialogue, we brought together perspectives from industry, academia, government and the wider community. For our students, that exchange is an important part of a university education. It helps them weigh different perspectives and exercise sound judgement when the choices before them are complex."

Dr. Suneet Soni, Registrar, BML Munjal University, said, "SAAR 2026 brought together the diverse strengths, perspectives, and aspirations of our schools, creating a vibrant platform to showcase the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary learning that defines BML Munjal University. Through research exhibitions, innovative projects, thought-provoking discussions, creative expressions, and meaningful industry-academia engagement, our students and faculty demonstrated how ideas can be translated into solutions that address real-world challenges. Celebrated under the theme 'The Curious Contradiction,' this year's Founder's Day reflected our commitment to fostering curiosity, challenging conventional thinking, and bridging the worlds of academia and industry."

A highlight of SAAR 2026 was SAARANSH, a closed-door leadership roundtable on 'Reimagining Mobility: Technology, Inclusion and Social Impact.' The session brought together representatives from 16 organisations and institutions to identify mobility challenges that industry and academia could tackle together. Powered by Bosch, with ASSOCHAM as the collaborating partner, the roundtable was chaired by Mr. Gurusharan Dhillon, Director, e-Mobility, Customized Energy Solutions, and co-chaired by Dr. Davinder Singh, Vice President - Strategy & Growth, BML Munjal University.

Panellists from Maruti Suzuki, Bosch, Highway Roop Precision Technology, PVNA Group (Padmini VNA), ASSOCHAM, Rockman, Ather, Spark Minda, CSRBOX, Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council, Sandhar Technologies, JBM Group, Vecmocon Technologies and Uno Minda presented specific mobility challenges for BMU faculty and students to explore through research and joint projects. The discussions will also inform a white paper to be developed in collaboration with ASSOCHAM.

SAMVAAD, SAAR's dialogue and debate track, explored the role of free expression in a constitutional democracy. Its main debate, moderated by BMU's School of Law, asked, 'Can Vulgar and Profane Speech be Constitutionalism by Other Means?' The panellists were Ms. Shahrukh Alam, advocate and author, Mr. Anil Chamadia, senior journalist and Chairman of the Media Studies Group, and Dr. Ghazala Jamil of Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for the Study of Law and Governance. The track also gave school students the opportunity to take part in debates and share their views.

SHODH, SAAR's research and innovation showcase, featured prototypes, research projects and entrepreneurial ideas from BMU's students, faculty and start-ups. The showcase also featured sustainable mobility solutions developed by the cohort of innovators from the BOSCH-BMU Innovation Challenge, a joint industry-academia innovation and prototyping initiative. SWAPN, the creative showcase, explored how memory, identity and heritage shape our experiences through art, installations, photography and interactive exhibits.

Across its four tracks, SAAR 2026 marked Founder's Day by bringing BMU's students and faculty into conversation with industry leaders and the wider community. The programme gave participants opportunities to share their work, debate ideas and identify challenges they could explore together through research and joint projects.

About BML Munjal University (BMU)

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative established by the promoters of the Hero Group. The University is committed to creating, preserving, and disseminating internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills through a future-facing approach to teaching, learning, and research. BMU aims to transform higher education in India by fostering a world-class, innovative academic ecosystem and nurturing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.

BMU's School of Management has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past five years. In the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025, the School secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 nationally.

The University has also been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among Top Private Engineering and Technology Universities in the EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2024-25. BMU is accredited with an A-grade by NAAC, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality.

For more details, visit https://www.bmu.edu.in/

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