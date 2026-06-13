BNM Institute of Technology Gears up for New Admission Season With Focus on Entrepreneurship and Wellness

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 12: BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT), an autonomous institution under VTU, approved by AICTE, is one of Bangalore's oldest and most recognised engineering and management colleges. The legacy of BNMEI - BNM Educational Institutions -- goes back to 1972, making it a heritage institution group that was formed during a time when value-based, high-quality education, was a pressing need in India. With an ambitious vision of rethinking and transforming education, the group traverses across every age group - from primary school education to professional master's programs.

Introducing an all-inclusive student wellness program

BNMIT is uniquely positioned to provide state-of-the-art industry-ready acumen to its students, while staying true to tried-and-tested learning pedagogies. BNMIT MBA - the group's management school is ranked among the leading MBA colleges in the region, consciously blending fundamental principles of business with ground-zero experience simulations for students, enabling them to enter the turbulent world of business and marketing with ease. BNMIT MBA is the only college in its domain to introduce a wellness program integrated with its business administration courses, in order to empower overall wellness and preparedness of students before they embark into the real world. This program encompasses weekly in-person sessions as well as virtual modules targeted at physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, social, and occupational wellness, along with financial well-being. Intelligent, tech-enabled analysis and outcomes are able to point out the specific areas in a personalized manner, allowing BNMIT to recommend and counsel changes and modifications to behavioural and social aspects of students' personalities.

Prof. Eishwar Maanay, Dean of BNMIT, believes -- from his decades of global experience -- that analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills are paramount for success today, and overall wellness is a prerequisite to achieve it. "I believe that the right amalgamation of physical, emotional and spiritual well-being is non-negotiable in today's challenging world. Today's generation is intelligent and is armed with exposure to multiple career options. The onus is on me to empower them with a framework to explore their core competencies and unlock their leadership acumen. My endeavour to prepare the leaders of tomorrow with wellness as a focal point."

The customized wellness program, created by BNMIT in association with Sankalp Wellness, blends seven dimensions of wellness and health, taking care of everything from basic circadian rhythm to meditation to yoga to stress management, self-awareness, inner peace, friends and relationships, social skills among others. The idea is to help the workforce of tomorrow, prepare, be empowered and take ownership of the future. Industry relevance has consistently remained a focal point of BNMIT group of institutions.

People-first grading mechanism

BNMIT - across its management and engineering programs -- follows a flexible and intelligent grading system that does not solely depend on marks from theoretical concepts. Every BNMIT student is evaluated and graded on BNMIT Students' PGPA (Professional Grade Point Average), a specially curated grading system created by BNMIT that allows students self-evaluate themselves on parameters such as communication skills, personal well-being, creativity quotient, problem-solving abilities, among others. Prof. Maanay explains, "Every student is given a handbook that he/she is required to fill at the end of every semester. As the student progresses along our journey, he/she is encouraged to list down wellness and personality development targets for the next semester, and is expected to report back. This unique grading system of course lists down academic achievements, but also looks into the core human-first elements of students' overall personality and wellness. This gives us valuable insights on industry-readiness, interpersonal challenges and remediation. This grading system goes a long way in achieving my vision of creating leaders and self-motivated entrepreneurs, not mark chasers and theoretical robots."

BNMIT offers undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral programs in artificial intelligence, information science, machine learning, electronics, management, among others. With its personality-centric education methodology, BNMIT differentiates itself in its vision of creating entrepreneurial leaders that are fit-for-future.

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