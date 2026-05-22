Board360 Enters Strategic Partnership with Japan's CPA Excellent Partners to Advance Global Accounting Education

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Board360 Global Learning Academy, the operating unit of Blue Octopus Edutech Pvt. Ltd., has entered into a strategic equity partnership with CPA Excellent Partners Co., Ltd., one of Japan's most established accounting education and talent development organizations, through its Singapore-based global subsidiary.

This partnership marks a significant step toward building a globally aligned ecosystem for finance and accounting professionals across India, Japan, and the broader Asian region.

A Strategic Alliance Rooted in Educational Depth

Unlike traditional edtech investments driven purely by financial capital, this partnership reflects deep operational alignment between two institutions focused on professional education.

CPA Excellent Partners, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tokyo, operates Japan's leading CPA training ecosystem, with a comprehensive presence across exam preparation, e-learning, career placement, and lifelong professional support. As part of its global expansion strategy, the firm established its Singapore subsidiary to drive cross-border collaborations, including this partnership with Board360.

Through this collaboration, CPA Excellent Partners has acquired an equity stake in Board360, reinforcing a shared belief:

Professional qualifications are only the starting point. Real value lies in building practical, globally relevant skills.

Why This Partnership Matters

The global finance and accounting profession is undergoing a structural shift. Credentials such as the US CPA and US CMA are no longer region-specific, they are becoming global career accelerators.

This partnership brings together:

- India's expanding pool of commerce and finance professionals

- Japan's mature and highly structured accounting education ecosystem

- A Singapore-led global platform enabling international collaboration

Together, the organizations aim to create a cross-border talent pipeline aligned with global standards, enabling professionals to operate seamlessly across international markets.

What Makes Board360 Structurally Different

Board360 is built on a simple but powerful belief:

Professional education should create skill-ready professionals, not just exam qualifiers.

In a market crowded with traditional coaching institutes, Board360 stands apart through a practice-first, practitioner-led learning model, where knowledge is delivered by professionals actively working in the field.

The CPA training and academic initiatives are led by Sagar Bajaj, Academic Head at Board360, and a practicing US CPA. He brings hands-on experience across taxation, bookkeeping, audit, and advisory through his own CPA firm.

Students are not learning from educators who transitioned into teaching after clearing an exam. They are learning from professionals who continue to work on real client engagements, evolving regulations, and live financial scenarios. This structure of learning delivers clear and unmatched benefits to the students, such as:

- Concepts are tied to real-world application

- Learning reflects current regulatory environments

- Sessions are shaped by live client situations and practical workflows

This practitioner-led approach ensures that students are not just prepared for exams, but are ready to perform in global roles from day one.

Practice-Led Learning with WeChartered

Further strengthening this model is Board360's association with WeChartered, a professional consultancy firm specializing in accounting, taxation, and advisory.

As a strategic extension of the ecosystem, WeChartered brings industry exposure directly into learning, enabling real client case understanding, practical workflows, and alignment with employer expectations.

Together, this creates a practice-integrated learning environment, bridging the gap between education and real-world performance.

Driving Global Talent, Strengthening India's Economic Edge

This approach goes beyond education, it contributes to building a workforce of globally trained, industry-ready professionals capable of operating across borders.

As India continues to position itself as a global capability hub, the demand for professionals with international credentials, practical exposure, and global perspective is rapidly increasing.

By developing such talent at scale, Board360 is contributing to:

- Enhancing India's global competitiveness in finance and accounting

- Enabling professionals to access higher-value, cross-border opportunities

- Strengthening India's position as a trusted global talent hub

Backed by a Global Leader in Accounting Education

The partnership gains further strength from CPA Excellent Partners, a giant in Japan's accounting education space, with a proven track record of developing top-tier professionals at scale.

Their entry brings not just capital, but decades of expertise, institutional credibility, and deep domain knowledge in global accounting education.

This alignment reinforces a shared objective:

to build globally competent professionals equipped for the evolving financial landscape.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking on the partnership, Sagar Bajaj, Founder and Academic Head at Board360, said:

"At Board360, we are not building just another institute, we are building a platform that creates skill-ready finance and accounting professionals for a global environment.

As a practicing CPA, I've seen that passing an exam is only the beginning. What truly defines a professional is the ability to apply that knowledge in real situations like working with clients, navigating regulations, and making informed decisions.

With the integration of practice through our ecosystem and the strategic partnership with CPA Excellent Partners, we are combining global expertise with real-world learning to reshape how finance and accounting education is delivered."

A Broader Signal for Indian EdTech

This investment reflects a larger shift:

Global institutions are increasingly recognizing India as a strategic hub for professional education and talent development.

For students and professionals, this partnership serves as a strong external validation, an endorsement from an institution that has played a defining role in shaping Japan's accounting talent ecosystem.

About Board360 Global Learning Academy

Board360 is a Gurugram-based finance and accounting education platform offering globally recognized certification programs, including US CPA, US CMA, CFA, CIA, EA, and CGMA. Its model combines academic rigor with real-world application through practitioner-led training and industry integration.

About CPA Excellent Partners Co., Ltd.,

CPA Excellent Partners is Japan's premier accounting education and career development organization, operating one of the country's most successful CPA training institutions. Through its Singapore-based subsidiary, the group leads global expansion, investments, and cross-border collaborations in accounting education.

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