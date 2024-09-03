Bodycraft Clinic & Salon is Now in Gurugram, Launches Two Revolutionary Skincare Services

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 3: Inaugurated by BJP Haryana politician Rama Rani Rathee, Bodycraft, India's legacy Clinic and Salon opens its doors to patrons in Delhi NCR's Gurugram. Bodycraft brings a host of state-of-the-art clinical treatments and exclusive salon services under one roof. Priding itself on being one of India's most trusted luxury clinic and salon brands for the past 27 years, Bodycraft, founded by the stalwart visionary, Manjul Gupta in 1997, is a go-to wellness destination that enjoys unprecedented popularity for its Sassoon-trained hair stylists, specialised holistic wellness treatments, slimming, beauty and anti-ageing services, with 20 clinics & 20 salons across the country.

Speaking of the new outlet launch in Gurugram's DLF Phase 1; Sahil Gupta, CEO, Bodycraft Clinics and Salons, shares, "The launch of our very first outlet in Gurugram feels gratifying to all of us at Bodycraft. This luxurious 3078 sq. ft. outlet is a promise to the audience here, who have loved our services at Bengaluru & Mumbai. We are excited and hopeful about finding a loyal customer base here, up north, for our one-of-a-kind integrated clinic and salon offering. Besides another outlet on Sohna Road that we'll be opening shortly; the financial year of 2025 holds a lot of possibilities for us, as we are expanding to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru and Dehradun, in addition to opening six new outlets in Bengaluru."

Staying true to the brand's USP that specialises in top-tier services like Medi-facials, IV Wellness Therapy, Hair Regrowth Treatments, Slimming & Body Contouring (CoolSculpting, Lipo Laser and Onda Cool), Injectables (dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers), and skin boosters (Volite and Profhilo). The brand is also launching YouthX and Glow-ology medi-facials, which promise to revolutionise the way one views skincare treatments.

"YouthX is a regenerative skin & hair treatment packed with growth factors and proteins to aid in rejuvenation and restoration. From the first session onwards we've seen patients noticing an improvement in their skin texture and laxity. For the skin, it fades wrinkles, pigmentation, and scars and for the scalp, it breathes life into hair follicles, promoting thicker, healthier hair. As for our signature Glow-ology Medi Facial, it is an enhanced facial crafted with pure skin science to brighten skin, fade pigmentation and dark spots," details Dr. Mikki Singh, Founder & Medical Director, of Bodycraft Clinics.

Whether you're on your path to exploring advanced skincare, or just want to indulge in a pamper-sesh for your hair and nails or simply get some me-time in soothing spa services, Bodycraft has you covered. Head over to our outlet for the best grooming, beauty and wellness services in your city.

