Bolt.Earth announces the adoption of the Type 6 connector for its Blaze DC fast charger

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has officially adopted the Type 6 connector for its Blaze DC fast chargers -- becoming the first EV charging company to launch a truly universal fast charger for India's growing population of light electric vehicle (LEV).

Endorsed by the Bharat Charge Alliance (BCA) and formally recognized under the international standard IEC 62196-6 (commonly known as Dash-6), the Type 6 connector is quickly emerging as the preferred fast-charging interface for India's two- and three-wheelers.

Manufacturers such as Ola, Ultraviolette, Simple Energy, and Clean Electric (Battery Pack Manufacturer) already support the Type 6 connector, making Bolt.Earth's network instantly compatible with over 90% of India's electric two-wheelers.

By integrating Type 6 compatibility into Blaze DC, Bolt.Earth ensures seamless fast charging for all compliant vehicles across its nationwide network.

Blaze DC supports both Type 6 and Type 7 connectors and is available in 3kW, 6kW, and 12kW variants. A dual-gun version is also offered, combining both standards into a single unit -- delivering the best of both worlds in one charger. With Blaze DC, Bolt.Earth aims to bring fast charging to all major cities across India, enabling EV scooter users to access high-speed charging wherever they go. This move reinforces Indian OEMs' push for interoperability, while making charging infrastructure more accessible -- directly addressing concerns around range anxiety and charger compatibility.

Mr. Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO of Bolt.Earth, stated "Fast charging doesn't need new standards. It needs the right ones to be adopted at scale. That's what we've done with Blaze DC. By integrating the Type 6 connector, we've built India's first truly universal fast charger for two- and three-wheelers -- one that works with what exists, not just what's coming. In the next few months, Blaze DC will be deployed across major metros. In a few years, it will be the backbone of everyday charging across India."

Blaze DC chargers are now available for purchase. Type 6 DC fast charging compatible EV scooter owners, apartment associations, fleet operators, commercial and residential developers, and EV OEMs can visit Bolt.Earth to explore deployment opportunities and bring fast-charging infrastructure to their locations.

As India's leading EV charging solutions provider, Bolt.Earth offers end-to-end infrastructure for homes, businesses, fleets, and brands like Tata, Bajaj, Mahindra, American Express, SAP, Brigade Group, Sobha Realty--from hardware and installation to software and support.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest EV charging network, with 37K+ charging points across 1,700+ cities, serving 224K+ active EV users. Its extensive charging network supports 2, 3, and 4 wheelers with both standard and fast charging options. The Bolt.Earth charging app, available on Playstore and iOS, makes charging seamless with a simple scan-pay-charge process. Bolt.Earth also offers a Charger Management System (CMS), EV charger discovery APIs for businesses, installation & maintenance support and 24*7 Customer Service.

Bolt.Earth (backed by USV, Version One Ventures, Prime Venture Partners), designs, develops, and manufactures EV charging technology indigenously in India. As the only vertically integrated EV Charging Company in India, Bolt.Earth offers a complete ecosystem of charging hardware, software, and maintenance products and services. For more information, visit: https://bolt.earth/

