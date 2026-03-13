Bootstrapped Aftermarket Platform Autobacs India Crosses $1M Revenue, Targets 100+ National Installation Network

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: Autobacs India, operating under Roavion Automotive Pvt. Ltd., has crossed the $1 million annual revenue mark, marking a key milestone for the bootstrapped automotive aftermarket platform specializing in premium vehicle upgrades and globally sourced automotive components.

Founded in 2015, the company has positioned itself as a structured platform within India's largely fragmented premium automotive upgrade and imported aftermarket products segment. The platform currently operates through 42 installation partner locations across India, supported by an 18-member centralized operations team.

India's automotive aftermarket industry, estimated to exceed $12 billion, has historically operated through decentralized workshops, informal pricing structures, and inconsistent sourcing channels. As premium vehicle ownership increases and consumer demand shifts toward globally engineered performance and aesthetic upgrades, structured supply platforms are beginning to gain traction in the sector.

Autobacs India's operating model focuses on direct OEM-aligned imports, globally diversified sourcing networks, and standardized national pricing frameworks, alongside defined operational processes for product distribution and installation partnerships.

The company sources automotive components and upgrade systems from multiple international markets including Thailand, Germany, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, and Russia, among others.

International sourcing and cross-border operational coordination is supported by Pathumwadee Manu, a Thai national and strategic leader within the organization who oversees global supply chain partnerships and supplier network alignment.

Rather than operating through traditional retail workshops, the platform collaborates with independent installation partners nationwide. The company said it plans to expand its installation partner network to more than 100 locations over the next three years as part of its structured national expansion strategy.

"Our objective has been to bring structure and transparency to a fragmented segment of the automotive aftermarket. We are building scalable systems, compliance-led product introductions, and a nationwide partner ecosystem that can support long-term industry formalization," said Sachin T, Founder of Autobacs India.

The company remains profitable while continuing to scale operations and is currently evaluating structured strategic partnerships aimed at supporting nationwide expansion.

Autobacs India is targeting $20 million in annual revenue within the next three years, positioning itself as a formalized national platform within India's premium automotive upgrade sector.

To know more about them, visit their Instagram page at: https://www.instagram.com/autobacsindia

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)