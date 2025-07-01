BPL Medical Technologies and SRIHER Sign MoU to Drive Innovation in Medical Devices

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: BPL Medical Technologies and SRIHER (Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research) recently signed an MoU for industry-academia collaboration, drive innovation in medical devices, and equip future healthcare professionals with hands-on experience.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Shravan Subramanyam (Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies) and Dr. Uma Sekar (Vice Chancellor, SRIHER), in the presence of Mr. Guruswamy K (CEO, BPL Medical Technologies), Mr. Amit Nagpal (VP Sales, BPL Medical Technologies), Mr. Ghanashyam Giri (Zonal Sales Manager, BPL Medical Technologies), Dr. S. Senthil Kumar (Registrar, SRIHER), and Dr. K. Balaji Singh (Dean, Medical College).

"This collaboration marks a pivotal shift for BPL MedTech, from trading to product development and manufacturing," Dr. Shravan Subramanyam said, "Leveraging world-class testing facilities and clinical expertise will accelerate our journey to deliver practical, affordable medical devices for India and similar markets across the world. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to translational research and innovation." Adding to it, Dr. Uma Sekar said, "This partnership will provide our students and researchers with valuable real-world exposure while contributing to meaningful healthcare innovations."

This collaboration aims to promote academic research cooperation, joint educational activities, exchange of scholars and shared internship opportunities. Both institutions will collaborate to develop clinically validated, cost-effective next-gen medical devices tailored for emerging markets, with a focus on the 'Make in India' vision.

About BPL Medical Technologies

BPL Medical Technologies, a pioneer in Indian medical technology, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical technology across Cardiology, Critical Care & Surgery, Imaging, Mother & Child Care, Home Care, and Consumables & Accessories. BPL MedTech has its registered head office in Bengaluru, India, along with two ISO-certified manufacturing facilities in Palakkad and Bengaluru, 14 branch offices across India, dedicated customer support teams, and a network of over 600 professionals located in the farthest corners of the country.

About SRIHER

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) is a premier academic and medical institution based in Chennai, India. Renowned for its medical education, research excellence, and clinical care, SRIHER has a rich legacy of nurturing future healthcare professionals. The institute fosters a multidisciplinary approach to education and innovation, with a strong emphasis on translational research and community impact.

