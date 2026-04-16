BPTP Awards INR 488 Crore Construction Contract for Downtown 66 to NCC Limited

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: BPTP Limited announces the award of the construction contract for its residential development, Downtown 66 in Sector 66, Gurugram, to NCC Limited.

The contract, valued at approximately INR 488 Crore, pertains to civil structure and finishing with a total construction area of approximately 1,79,302 Sq.mtr. The scope of work includes towers, and other amenities, aligned with approved project plans and defined project specifications.

Commenting on the development, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said: "BPTP has awarded the construction contract for Downtown 66 to NCC Limited an established player in the construction sector. This engagement reflects our strategic emphasis on partnering with seasoned contractors for project execution, aligned with design imperatives and project requirements."

Located along Golf Course Extension Road, Downtown 66 forms part of BPTP's development portfolio in Gurugram. The project is planned with a focus on modern design, holistic and multi-generational living, sustainability, connectivity, and occupier requirements, and is being developed in compliance with applicable laws, approvals and regulatory framework.

Downtown 66 is envisioned to bring together design-led planning, sustainability discipline and engineering integration. The project includes collaboration with global and domestic consultants, including AEDAS Singapore (Principal Architect & Interior Design), Coopers Hill Singapore (Landscape), Nulty Studio Dubai (Lighting), End Point Dubai (Signage), GreenTree (Green Building), Manish Consultant (Structural Proof), BES (Facade), RSMS (Building Bye-laws), ATN Consultants (Kitchen Design), Sanelac (MEP), RWDI (Wind Tunnel), and Proion (Fire Safety). The development is being planned in alignment with India's highest seismic considerations of Zone V for high-rise structures, viz-a-viz Zone IV as stipulated by Indian Codes and has received IGBC Platinum pre-certification, based on current design parameters.

NCC Limited has extensive experience across residential, commercial and infrastructure developments and will lead project execution in line with the defined scope of work. NCC is also engaged by other real estate developers in the region for their marquee residential and commercial projects.

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