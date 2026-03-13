BPTP Receives 'Iconic Project - Commercial' Recognition at ET Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: BPTP, a real estate developer operating in North India, has been honoured with the Iconic Project - Commercial award at the 5th Economic Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2026 (ETRECA 2026). The award ceremony was held at Taj Santa Cruz, Mumbai, with participation from industry stakeholders including developers, architects, and investors.

BPTP's commercial development, Capital City, Sector 94, Noida, recognised for its scale and integrated master planning, along with planned business infrastructure. Conceived as a mixed-use commercial development, Capital City reflects contemporary workspace design and urban commercial infrastructure, and incorporates elements aligned with sustainability considerations. The recognition reflects BPTP's development approach focused on integrated commercial projects.

Commenting on the recognition, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition at the ET Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2026. This acknowledgement reflects the efforts of our team, partners and customers associated with the Capital City project. At BPTP, our focus remains on delivering commercial developments with integrated planning and functional design. This recognition encourages us to maintain our focus on execution, quality, and stakeholder engagement."

The ET Real Estate Conclave & Awards is an industry forum that recognises real estate projects and stakeholders across multiple categories. The 2026 edition brought together developers, architects, and industry participants to discuss trends and developments in urban real estate.

About BPTP

BPTP Limited is a real estate developers with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including residential group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments and integrated townships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)