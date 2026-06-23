BPTP's Skynest Wins 'Landmark High-Rise Development of the Year' at ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 23: BPTP is proud to announce that Skynest, a premium residential development in Sector 80, Faridabad, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Landmark High-Rise Development of the Year' award at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026.

The recognition underscores Skynest's distinctive positioning within Faridabad's evolving residential landscape, as the city continues to strengthen its stature as a key real estate destination in the NCR. The project comprises twin residential towers planned to incorporate green building practices along with lifestyle and community amenities, with designated Sky-Nest's incorporated at multiple levels within the tower elevation to introduce landscaped elements within the built structure. The project rises to an approximate height of 150 metres.

Strategically located in Sector 80, Greater Faridabad, Skynest is accessible from Delhi via the Faridabad Bypass Road (NH-148NA, also known as the DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway), a spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting Delhi (DND & Kalindi Kunj) through Faridabad to the KMP Expressway.

The ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across India's real estate sector, recognizing projects that have set new benchmarks in design, quality, execution, and customer value.

Commenting on the achievement, Varun Juneja, Senior Vice President - Design, Execution & Sustainability, BPTP Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Landmark High-Rise Development of the Year' award for Skynest. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating future-ready developments that enhance the urban experience while delivering long-term value to customers and stakeholders. Skynest reflects our approach to residential development in emerging corridors such as Greater Faridabad. The project incorporates design, green features and community infrastructure within a single development framework based on current planning considerations."

Skynest is supported by a multidisciplinary team of consultants, bringing together global and domestic expertise across design, engineering, and planning. WOW Consultants, a Singapore-based firm, leads the architecture, landscape, and interior design. Matrix supports vertical transportation, while Optimal serves as the structural consultant. Nulty+ leads lighting design, Currie & Brown serves as quantity surveyor, and GreenGineer advises on green building practices, collectively ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements, sustainability benchmarks, and execution standards.

This accolade adds to BPTP's growing portfolio of industry recognitions and reinforces the company's position as one of North India's leading real estate developers, focused on delivering high-quality residential and commercial developments across key markets.

About BPTP Limited

BPTP Limited is a real estate developer with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments, and integrated townships.

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