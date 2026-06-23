brAInify Sparks a New Era of AI Innovation in India as Thousands Join the Fast-Growing Global Movement

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: India is rapidly emerging as a global technology powerhouse, and a new standard of learning is taking shape, one focused not just on acquiring knowledge, but on turning it into action.

Thousands of users across India have already joined brAInify, an AI-powered e-learning ecosystem designed to help learners build practical skills and create real-world outcomes using artificial intelligence. What began as a platform has quickly evolved into a growing community of builders, creators, entrepreneurs, and professionals embracing AI to drive innovation and opportunity.

"India is at the forefront of the global digital transformation, and we're seeing a growing demand for learning experiences that go beyond theory and deliver real-world outcomes," said a representative of brAInify. "Our mission is to help people not only understand AI, but use it to create, build, solve problems, and unlock new opportunities."

Unlike traditional learning platforms that focus primarily on concepts, brAInify is designed around execution. Users actively apply AI to create content, launch projects, develop businesses, and solve real-world challenges.

The platform features six structured learning paths designed to take users from understanding to implementation: the AI Path focuses on AI tools, prompting, and practical applications; the Creator Path helps users build content and digital assets; the Digital Marketing Path covers brand growth and campaign execution; the Youth Path introduces AI and future-ready skills to younger learners; the Digital Economy Path explores participation in the evolving digital landscape; and the Financial Intelligence Path develops financial thinking, strategy, and decision-making capabilities.

Each learning path combines video-led project lessons, micro-learning modules, interactive experiences, and gamified learning journeys. An AI-powered personal mentor provides real-time guidance, while an integrated execution layer enables users to create, test, and deploy projects directly within the platform. Upon completion, learners receive a brAInify certification that validates applied capability and practical achievement.

As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine workforce requirements, the ability to apply knowledge effectively has become a critical differentiator. brAInify addresses this shift by combining structured learning with real-time AI-powered execution, ensuring learning translates directly into measurable results.

Available now on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, brAInify has established a presence across 175 countries and supports 11 languages, including Hindi. The platform's rapid growth in India reflects a broader global movement toward learning environments that prioritize execution, innovation, and real-world impact.

This is more than a learning platform. It's a movement, and India is helping lead the way.

The brAInify mobile application is available on both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to learn, build, and create from anywhere. For more information, users can visit www.brainify.world and follow brAInify on Instagram at @brainifybyignite.

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