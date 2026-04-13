Brand Loyalty Reimagined: How Encalm Transforms Airport Lounges into Strategic Engagement Hubs

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 13: Encalm Hospitality is redefining airport lounges as strategic brand environments that move beyond conventional hospitality to measurable loyalty outcomes for partner brands. In a digitally saturated world, the airport dwell window offers something rare: sustained focus. By transforming this high-value moment into immersive, brand-aligned experiences, Encalm enables partners to turn engagement into lasting affinity and measurable loyalty. Through behavioural insight, operational precision, and sensory design, Encalm Hospitality enables partner brands to engage travelers in moments of sustained attention.

For marketers and brand leaders seeking purposeful differentiation, airport lounges offer a rare physical ecosystem where attention is concentrated and experiences are memorable. This relevance is reinforced by continued air travel growth: passenger traffic at Indian airports is projected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR through 2027, while global air passenger movements are expected to reach nearly 9.8 billion in 2025 - underscoring airports as high-value platforms for meaningful brand engagement. (economictimes.indiatimes.com, business-standard.com)

Among the large portfolio of lounges that Encalm operates, including the American Express Centurion Lounge, the Air India Maharaja Lounge, and the RuPay Lounge, these spaces demonstrate how airport lounges can be engineered as powerful brand environments. Each of these lounges reflects a distinct brand philosophy, translated into a cohesive spatial and sensory experience - from globally benchmarked premium positioning to Indian hospitality legacy and loyalty-driven financial services. Together, they illustrate how carefully designed environments can strengthen recall, deepen emotional engagement, and reinforce long-term brand preference.

"In today's attention-fragmented landscape, brands need physical environments that foster genuine connection and sustained engagement," said Vikas Sharma, Group Chief Executive Officer, Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. "Airport lounges provide that rare opportunity. At Encalm, we have witnessed a 40% increase in traffic across our lounge formats, reflecting how effectively our approach converts dwell time into meaningful engagement. We enable our partners to transform moments of transit into immersive brand experiences that build trust, affinity, and long-term loyalty."

Beyond its flagship partnerships, Encalm also has a portfolio of proprietary hospitality formats designed to serve diverse traveller tiers and brand objectives:

* Encalm Card Lounges: Designed for loyalty-linked access programs, offering premium yet accessible environments that align seamlessly with partner brand positioning

* Encalm Prive: A refined premium format for discerning travellers seeking elevated ambience, curated offerings, and exclusivity

* Encalm Xenia: An ultra-premium hospitality environment blending sophisticated design with heightened personalisation for high-affinity audiences

* Atithya by Encalm (Meet & Assist Services): Premium, end-to-end airport facilitation enhancing traveller transitions while extending brand presence across the journey

These differentiated formats allow brands to engage varied traveller segments - from loyalty-program members to ultra-premium guests - with calibrated depth, exclusivity, and service intensity.

As airports evolve into high-value consumer ecosystems, the lounges are emerging as strategic levers for brand building rather than a standalone hospitality offering. By combining behavioural insight, operational precision, and immersive design, Encalm Hospitality is helping brands convert transitional travel moments into enduring relationships - turning presence into preference, and preference into loyalty.

About Encalm Hospitality:

Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. is a leader in redefining the airport hospitality experience, blending luxury, convenience, and bespoke services across India's major airports. With premium lounges at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Goa's Manohar International Airport, Encalm continues to set new standards in hospitality.

Rooted in Indian hospitality traditions, Encalm offers a serene and sophisticated environment for travellers to relax and rejuvenate, whether through its lounges, spas, or Atithya, a bespoke meet & assist service. Recognized with multiple awards, including Travel + Leisure India's Best Awards 2024 and 2025 for 'Best Airport Hospitality Services', Conde Nast Traveller India Readers' Choice Awards 2025, PEAKLIFE Gourmet Awards 2025, and Today's Traveller Award 2025 for Excellence in Personalised Airport Services, Encalm continues to elevate the travel experience with every detail, setting new benchmarks for luxury in airport services.

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