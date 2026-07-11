BrandFluenzers & WedIQ Celebrates SIBA 2026 With Creators Community of Gujarat

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: The Creators Summit - SIBA 2026 (Social Influencers & Brand Awards), Gujarat Edition 5.0, held on 9th July 2026, concluded on a high note at Sumerru Banquets, Park Inn by Radisson, Adajan, Surat, bringing together creators, influencers, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and community builders for a day dedicated to learning, networking, innovation, and recognition.

Hosted by BRANDfluenzers, the summit featured insightful sessions by Gautam Jain, AI Startup Mentor, who shared practical applications of artificial intelligence for businesses, and Varun Gera, who delivered an engaging masterclass on YouTube Sales Funnels and creator monetization strategies.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the unveiling of key initiatives from the WedIQ Ecosystem by founder Nirav Chahwala. He introduced WedIQ Space Lab, positioning it as the first initiative exploring the future integration of space technology with the wedding industry.

The event also witnessed the announcement of the World Wedding Yearbook 2026, an annual global publication that will document timeless weddings, groundbreaking innovations, and recognize the WedIQ 100 Laureates of the Wedding Industry, creating a lasting legacy for wedding professionals worldwide.

Adding a unique dimension to the summit, Nirav demonstrated WEDI, WedIQ's interactive AI avatar, showcasing how artificial intelligence can empower creators and entrepreneurs to build, scale, and monetize niche communities through the world's first Intelligent Wedding Ecosystem.

Celebrating Creators and Community Builders

The event also marked the celebration of World Influencers Day 4.0, World Solopreneurs Day 4.0, and World Community Builders Day 4.0, recognizing the growing impact of individuals shaping communities through digital influence and entrepreneurship.

A special attraction was ICON Talks 2.0, featuring inspiring young speakers aged 8 to 18--Yug Ranka, Yohan Shah, Telisma Besania, and Namhyaa Jariwala--who shared their aspirations and ideas, highlighting the importance of nurturing the next generation of leaders and creators.

An engaging panel discussion on "Past, Present & Future Impact of Creators on Brands" featured Gautam Jain, Saurabh Pacheriwal, Bharat Jain, and was expertly moderated by Vanitaa Rawat, the Brand Face of BRANDfluenzers.

The summit further enhanced the creator experience through interactive engagement zones including the Podcast Mic Drop Studio, Reel Factory, and the Creators Wall, encouraging content creation, collaboration, and networking throughout the event.

The grand finale celebrated Gujarat's outstanding creators through the SIBA Awards Gujarat Edition 5.0, recognizing individuals who have made meaningful contributions to society, business, and the creator ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirav Chahwala, Founder of BRANDfluenzers and WedIQ, said:

"The future belongs to creators who build communities, embrace technology, and create meaningful impact. Through WedIQ, we are not just building products--we are building an ecosystem that will redefine the future of the wedding industry and empower niche creators across the world."

For more information, visit: www.WedIQ.in | www.BRANDfluenzers.com

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