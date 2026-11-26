PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: For consumers struggling with severe dandruff, Head & Shoulders has launched Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo, a clinically proven solution powered by 1% Selenium Sulfide. Bringing clinical-strength efficacy into an everyday shampoo, it targets severe dandruff while delivering a refreshing fragrance and leaving hair feeling soft and smooth.

Severe and stubborn dandruff affects consumers far beyond the challenge of visible flakes. Persistent itching, irritation, heavy flaking and redness on scalp can return soon after washing, making relief feel temporary. Effective solutions for severe dandruff have traditionally been predominantly medicated, often less accessible for everyday use and associated with a more clinical hair-care experience leaving hair dull and with unpleasant smell. Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength addresses this tension by bringing powerful dandruff protection together with the enjoyable hair-care experience consumers expect from their shampoo.

The formula is powered by 1% Selenium Sulfide, a potent anti-dandruff active ingredient that helps manage Malassezia globosa, the naturally occurring scalp microbe associated with dandruff. It delivers 4X stronger efficacy against severe dandruff* and helps users be dandruff-free from the first wash**. Its unique fragrance technology provides a refreshing fragrance without compromising efficacy, while conditioning agents help leave hair feeling soft and smooth. Head & Shoulders technology also helps maintain the scalp barrier, making the formula gentle enough to use with every wash.

Speaking on the new launch Rajat Brar, Category Leader, Beauty and Hair Care, Procter & Gamble India said, "For consumers with severe dandruff, the itching, heavy flaking and redness keep coming back, and relief never lasts. Until now, they have been asked to accept a trade-off: a stronger solution meant a more medicated, less enjoyable hair-care experience. We believe consumers should not have to compromise. Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo is our answer for severe dandruff. Powered by 1% Selenium Sulfide, it delivers powerful, science-backed protection, while its refreshing fragrance and conditioning technology leave hair feeling soft and smooth. It is a shampoo that works as well as it feels, so consumers can finally break the cycle of recurring dandruff and enjoy every wash."

He added, "This is yet another step in Head & Shoulders' journey to bring meaningful innovation for different scalp concerns for consumers in India."

With this new launch, Head & Shoulders continues to build on its scientific expertise and understanding of diverse consumer needs, bringing targeted solutions to consumers dealing with different levels of dandruff and scalp concerns. From Head & Shoulders Active Cleanse for young consumers seeking a clean, fresh scalp as part of an active lifestyle, to Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse - the first Anti-Dandruff shampoo in India designed specifically to tackle oily, sticky dandruff, and now Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo for severe, recurring dandruff, the portfolio recognizes that dandruff is not a one-size-fits-all concern.

Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Shampoo is available in a 250 ml pack at an MRP of INR 629. It is available offline exclusively at Apollo Pharmacy stores, and online on Amazon and Blinkit.

*vs Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo with regular use

**Refers to visible flakes with regular use. Best results after three weeks.

About P & G India:

P & G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Ariel®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, Venus®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Braun® and Old Spice®. Please visit in.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P & G India and its brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)