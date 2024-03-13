Breaking Taboos: Sirona Hygiene Unveils Empowering Women's Day Event to Confront Gender Taboos

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 13: In celebration of International Women's Day, Sirona Hygiene, a leading brand which focuses on women's menstrual health and intimate hygiene, spearheaded a groundbreaking event around Breaking Taboos and stereotypes that are associated with women.s

The event took place in the form of a rage room, where over 200 enthusiastic young women participated in shattering societal taboos related to them written clay plates that could be broken. Among the participants were students, professionals, and influencers eager to challenge prevailing social stigmas.

The event had a symbolic wall adorned with taboos commonly associated with women, such as "Must be a girl driver," "Periods are dirty," "Women cannot enter the kitchen during periods," and "Women should have kids before 30." There were also terracotta utensils such as plates, glasses, and jugs, each adorned with similar taboo messages.

Participants were encouraged to channel their frustration and defiance by physically breaking these taboos by throwing them on the "Wall of Taboos". With each shatter of a plate against the wall, they symbolically dismantled societal norms that have long held women back.

Speaking about the event, Anika Wadhera, Head of Marketing, Sironastated, "International Women's Day is not just about celebrating women; it's about challenging the status quo and advocating for gender equality. Through initiatives like 'Breaking Taboos,' we aim to empower women to reject stereotypes and embrace their true potential."

This event garnered an overwhelming amount of interest and involvement, and those who attended expressed their appreciation for the chance to speak out against deeply rooted social norms. Many individuals talked about their own experiences shattering taboos and escaping social norms.

Sirona Hygiene remains committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, empowerment, and equality for women. By challenging taboos and promoting open dialogue, the organisation continues to pave the way for a more progressive and equitable society.

About Sirona Hygiene

Sirona, an award-winning brand, is breaking taboos in the feminine hygiene industry by introducing unique products that address unsolved period, intimate, and toilet hygiene issues that women confront from puberty to menopause. Sirona has sold over 20 lakh menstrual cups and over 50 lakh PeeBuddy urination devices. Sirona also offers some 'India's first' innovative products like Period Pain Relief Patch for period pain, PeeBuddy Urination Funnel to assist women to stand and pee in dirty toilets, Oxo-biodegradable Disposal Bags for hygienic disposal of sanitary waste, Rash-free Black Pads, Menstrual Cup Steriliser kits, among other unique products. Sirona products are Toxic-Free, Allergy-Fee, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, and are Made Safe Australia Certified.

Sirona also offers India's first Period Tracker on WhatsApp. The easy-to-use tool helps menstruators across demographics and geographies to keep a tab on their periods just by sending a "Hi" to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at +919718866644. The Period tracker can be used to track three goals - track periods, conceive, and avoid pregnancy. In December 2021, Sirona joined beauty and personal care conglomerate the Good Glamm Group on an aligned vision of scaling the brand using the group's content-creator- community-commerce moat. In 2022, Sirona also acquired self-defense brand Impower by Sirona which offers products such as Pepper Spray and Emergency Alarm that come in

handy in case you feel a threat to your safety. Earlier in 2023, Sirona also acquired Bleu, India's First 100% vegan condom brand made from sustainably sourced latex and free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, glycerine, benzocaine, and nitrosamines making them safe to use by both partners.

About The Good Glamm Group

The Good Glamm Group owns a portfolio of market leading DTC beauty and personal care brands, focussed on inclusion, responsible care and enhancing the diverse potential in those it serves. The Group's brands are powered by a proprietary digital ecosystem of content, influencer & interest-based community networks, integrated deeply through data and tech.

The Good Glamm Group has four key divisions:

The Good Brands Co owns a portfolio of market leading DTC beauty and personal care brands focussed on inclusive, effective, responsible care and supporting the aspirations of the communities it reaches. Its brands include; 1) MyGlamm, the world's largest DTC Makeup brand for the South Asian skin tone 2) The Moms Co, a trusted Mom and Baby personal care brand, which has also created, The Mompreneur Program, one of the world's largest platforms for mom micro-entrepreneurs. 3) Personal hygiene and sexual wellness brand Sirona, which through its Foundation, donates Menstrual Cups to end Period Poverty in India 4) Organic Harvest, a certified and celebrated beauty and personal care brand committed to bringing organic farm to face products to its consumers. 5) St Botanica, a skin and haircare brand that sources the best global ingredients to bring effective care experiences to its consumers

The Good Media Co is one of South Asia's largest digital media companies comprising POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra. Reaching more than half of India's online users, GMC has 250 million monthly active users across platforms who drive over 3 billion engagements every month.

The Good Creator Co is one of the world's largest influencer platforms tracking 1.5 million influencers and creators. The Good Creator Co app provides creators a one-stop platform to earn, learn and grow

The Good Community is an omnichannel interest-based network of consumers and experts focusing on shared deep interests of beauty, parenting, sexual & intimate health, wellness, and sustainability. It provides online and offline opportunities for users to learn, connect, and get inspired.

The 'Good' in the Good Glamm Group underscores its commitment to not just inclusive , responsible, effective and clean care but also to helping each of its constituents meet their individual aspirations through its Brands supported by its Content, Creator and Community arms.

Founded in September 2021, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia's first DTC beauty brand unicorn. It is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures (Naspers), L'Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel and Amazon. Originating in South Asia, today the operations for the Good Glamm Group are spread across Asia, North America and the Middle East.

https://www.goodglamm.com/

