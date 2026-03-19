Brickhill Group Eyes Key Partnerships With Real Estate Investors Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: The Brickhill Group is a major land-driven real estate development firm that has built a strong and strategic position in the high-growth Indian markets, including Mohali, Gurugram, and Goa. The company is planning significant expansions in its land portfolio and aims to find institutional partners, investors, and developers to execute on its vision to build future-ready projects in India.

The Brickhill Group offers end-to-end real estate development and land advisory services with a strong focus on research and feasibility studies that identify high-value land parcels. The company has acquired significant land parcels through its due diligence in growing markets across India, thanks to the tireless efforts of its founders and team. The company goes beyond just assessing and acquiring land and also offers bespoke development feasibility assessment, development concepts, and joint venture structuring services for all types of real estate projects.

The founder of the Brickhill group, Mr Abhishek Chauhan, and Mr Sumit Bhriya have made a reputation for themselves for their strategic execution and transparent processing standards. The company has built itself around intelligence and structured planning that aims to unlock value from raw land and convert it into projects that are ready to meet India's growing infrastructural needs of the future.

Brickhill's strategy is simple and ingenious. It works by focusing on emerging corridors across the country and acquiring land holdings that hold the potential to provide the most value to its stakeholders. The company has partnered with reputed industry partners, including channel partners, planners, consultants, and infrastructure stakeholders, to strengthen its development ecosystem and accelerate project execution.

When asked about the vision that powers Brickhill, Mr Abhishek Chauhan, the founder, said the idea emerged to cater to a market gap. In India, real estate development and the firms around it are often engaged in opaque practices. Brickhill was forged to change that; the company was built on the motto of clarity, transparency, and trust, something that helped Brickhill develop professional relations and long-term partnerships in the industry, beyond just transactional growth.

The Brickhill group works as a force of good beyond commercial objectives, inspired by the leadership qualities of its founders. The company pledges support for girls' education, employment, and empowerment. This belief shapes the company that believes its responsibility and goals lie beyond physical infrastructure to create measurable social value as an organisation.

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